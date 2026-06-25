AdPlayer.Pro Joins Google's Ad Manager Technology Partner Program as a Certified Member

AdPlayer.Pro has officially been approved as a Google Ad Manager Technology Partner (AMTP), joining the program's network of recognized technology providers.

KYIV, Ukraine, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global SaaS video ad tech provider, has been certified as a Technology Partner under Google's Ad Manager Technology Partner Program, validating its ad-enabled video player's compliance with GAM's technical integration standards.

According to the official announcement, AdPlayer.Pro has earned its place among AMTP's vetted technology partners. The program brings together certified tech providers to strengthen the Google Ad Manager ecosystem, with a shared focus on streamlining inventory onboarding, driving publisher adoption, and improving technical workflows across the industry. As part of this certified network, AdPlayer.Pro's video ad solution leverages Google IMA SDK to deliver compliant video ads across all the available formats, enabling supply-side partners to effectively scale their video ad operations across multiple demand sources, including Google Ad Manager. For ad networks and platforms using AdPlayer.Pro's video ad player, this recognition ensures a fully validated GAM integration, backed by dedicated technical support from gTech and streamlined issue resolution.

"Earning the AMTP certification is definitely a significant milestone for AdPlayer.Pro," said Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro. "This recognition confirms that our video ad player fully aligns with Google Ad Manager's technical requirements, and ensures our publisher partners have access to a fully supported, Google-validated video ad integration."

Ms. Romankina also noted that the certification brings increased visibility for AdPlayer.Pro within the Google ecosystem. "Being listed means that Google Ad Manager publishers can now easily discover our video player solutions and reach out for support, further strengthening our existing connections with the partners we serve," she added.

Looking ahead, AdPlayer.Pro plans to continue investing in the development of its video ad player, with a series of performance and functionality updates expected in the coming months. The company's team remains focused on evolving its video ad tech offering to meet the growing demands of the market and deliver an even stronger product experience for its partners.

To learn more about the Ad Manager Technology Partner Program, please visit https://support.google.com/admanager/answer/13579862.

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative video advertising solutions.

For more information, please visit https://adplayer.pro

Media Contact

Maryna Katsovets, AdPlayer.Pro, 380 937581414, [email protected], https://adplayer.pro/

Twitter

SOURCE AdPlayer.Pro