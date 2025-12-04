AdPlayer.Pro Online Video Ad Tech Company Rolls Out Interstitial Video Ads 2.0

AdPlayer.Pro extends its ad format portfolio with the upgraded variation of interstitial video.

KYIV, Ukraine, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of SaaS video ad technologies, has broadened its video ad format portfolio with the highly engaging interstitial ad units - known as Interstitial Video Ads 2.0.

According to the official company's announcement, the introduced full-screen Interstitial format allows increasing ad viewability, as well as viewer engagement with video ads without being disruptive to the overall experience with main website content, due to the ad being closable [upon user action].

More importantly, an Interstitial video ad unit is fully configurable on the publisher side, i.e. is easy to customize based on specific supply-side business requirements, without any limitations on the AdPlayer.Pro end.

According to Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, even though the notion of interstitial ads isn't new, the company's new video ad format offers somewhat a revamped vision of what this advertising unit implies.

"On one hand, Interstitial Video Ads 2.0 by AdPlayer.Pro imply a smooth viewer journey, where while it covers the main webpage environment, obviously attracting maximum attention with the ad, it's easily closable in one click, too, which helps minimize viewers' disruption. On the other hand, what distinguishes this format variation is a publisher's ability to configure and customize the player performance on their end, based on their specific needs. In this respect, the AdPlayer.Pro ad-enabled video player doesn't limit their preferences, acting precisely in the manner it's been configured," she explained.

As Ms. Romankina claimed, the expansion of AdPlayer.Pro video ad format portfolio is aligned with the company's strategy to offer maximum flexibility in terms of video ad tech implementation by companies on the sell side. Namely, the use of Interstitial Video Ads 2.0 can potentially help boost customer engagement in the peak points of the busy holiday season, enabling to maximize publisher revenue outcomes.

