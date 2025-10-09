AdPlayer.Pro Online Video Ad Tech Provider Introduces New Programmatic-focused Features

AdPlayer.Pro levels up programmatic capabilities of its video ad serving and ad management platform.

KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of SaaS video advertising technologies, has released significant upgrades to its video ad platform functional core.

According to the official company's announcement, some of the recent crucial enhancements include the new targeting and whitelisting features, specifically designed to improve online video ad campaign performance in CTV and in-app environments.

In particular, among the added capabilities are the ability to target specific advertising demand by device type and bundle ID, in addition to whitelisting particular domains, ensuring the precise delivery of online video ads on the right screen, in the right context.

According to Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, the newly introduced functionality is especially helpful in increasing the effectiveness of programmatic ad campaigns, where the precise demand-side targeting plays an essential role in ensuring high ad viewability and user engagement rates.

"We've already received initial feedback from our partners following the release, and according to them, the ongoing results demonstrate the exceptionally positive impact of the new feature on the overall ad campaign performance."

In addition to the platform targeting enhancements, closer to the end of September 2025, AdPlayer.Pro also released new SupplyChain (SChain) configuration options, which provide more granular control over its use in programmatic auctions.

As Ms. Romankina explained, these functional improvements can help ensure more streamlined bidding dynamics, particularly when multiple Prebid and/or oRTB demand sources are involved in the auction.

For more information about the AdPlayer.Pro video ad serving and ad management platform features, please visit https://adplayer.pro/enterprise or send us an email at [email protected].

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative video advertising solutions.

