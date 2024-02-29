AdPlayer.Pro Online Video Ad Tech Provider Launches New Header Bidding Features

AdPlayer.Pro streamlines Prebid ad integration with new header bidding platform functionality.

KYIV, Ukraine, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of online video advertising technology has announced the release of new video ad server platform features, specifically aimed at the smoother integration of Prebid ads.

According to the official announcement, the newly-introduced functionality implies the platform users obtain the ability to configure video header bidding tags in a smoother way, compared to the so-to-speak "conventional", mostly manual setup. Namely, the AdPlayer.Pro video ad platform dashboard functionality enables pre-selecting a Prebid partner and setting up the required parameters flawlessly, without writing any code, as well as adding extra setup layers using the optional parameters, if needed.

In addition, the eCPM tracking capabilities in the Demand statistics report have been improved, ensuring the more accurate tracking of winning bid prices in the auctions.

As Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro explained, the new video header bidding capabilities can be a real game changer for ad ops specialists, handling the setup of numerous video ad tags for multiple Supply partners on a daily basis.

"With programmatic video advertising keeping its paramount share of the global digital ad market in 2024, the faster, and more streamlined configuration and integration of video ads into the publishers' digital properties is a Must. And we're happy to assist our business partners, ensuring their access to a full scope of enhanced technical novelties to simplify their operational routine, hence unleashing extra resources for the more creative tasks," she claimed.

Peculiarly, the newly-released video header bidding features have garnered high acclaim from AdPlayer.Pro's partners starting from day 1, who are noting the average 35% faster ad campaign setup, even among the junior, less tech-savvy ad-ops team members.

"We're more than content with our partners' positive feedback regarding their use of our new Prebid-enabled functionality. Expect more programmatic-focused features to enrich AdPlayer.Pro's video ad tech solutions in 2024," Ms Romankina claimed.

As known, the AdPlayer.Pro ad-enabled video player doesn't require any prior Prebid integration on the publishers' digital properties for the video header bidding setup - only the player JS code, which contains all required config parameters.

