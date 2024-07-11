AdPlayer.Pro Online Video Ad Tech Provider Releases Crucial Functional Upgrades

AdPlayer.Pro introduces new Demand integration options, streamlines video ad performance in mobile apps.

KYIV, Ukraine, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of online video advertising technologies has released a set of crucial feature upgrades in the flagship company's products.

According to the official announcement, some of the most essential improvements in the video ad server were the extended Prebid vendor integration capabilities and the added ability to pass Google's PPID parameter in the bid requests.

As Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, noted the latter feature aligns with AdPlayer.Pro's continuous prep for the upcoming deprecation of third-party cookies, currently scheduled for 2025.

"Just as our business partners are implementing changes to get ready for the inevitable cookieless future, we're also staying ahead of the game, providing them with the essential tools to maintain the high precision of video ad targeting capabilities. In this respect, adding the support of Google's publisher-provided identifier should help advertisers ensure the preferred frequency capping config works properly across all platforms and screens, when third-party cookies are no longer available" she explained.

In addition, the company has released InApp video ad format upgrades, primarily aimed at the more streamlined integration of video ad placements in mobile apps.

According to Ms. Romankina, as in-app video advertising has been undergoing a real boom in the past months, far beyond the gaming sector, the AdPlayer.Pro team has been investing increasingly greater resources into the maximum enhancement of its mobile ad tech solutions.

"Just recently we've updated our mobile SDKs, now comes the time for the InApp video ad unit improvements. And more news in the mobile segment coming soon, too," she claimed.

For more information about the AdPlayer.Pro ad-enabled video player, please visit https://adplayer.pro/solutions/html5player or send an email to [email protected].

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative outstream video advertising solutions.

