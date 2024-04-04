AdPlayer.Pro Outstream SaaS Company Introduces New Programmatic Auction Capabilities

AdPlayer.Pro adds new real-time auction features to its video ad serving & ad management platform.

KYIV, Ukraine, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of SaaS video ad technology has released new real-time auction capabilities, extending ad waterfalling opportunities for its customers.

According to the official announcement, the newly-introduced features, known as "Performance-based Waterfall" enable configuring a parallel ad waterfall, based on the stepping rise of the bidding price, hence ensuring the optimal price-value balance for parties on the Supply and Demand side.

As Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro explained, this new type of waterfall bidding allows extending revenue opportunities for digital ad businesses beyond the header bidding niche, hence ensuring they achieve maximum results overall.

"As our partners' interest in programmatic advertising is increasingly growing, we strive to deliver as many helpful tools as possible to help them optimize and improve video ad performance across all programmatic channels," she claimed.

Namely, according to the preliminary testing results, the implementation of the Performance-based Waterfall functionality allows increasing the efficiency of programmatic ad sales in real-time auctions by the avg. 15%. More importantly, the beta-testing rounds among AdPlayer.Pro partners are also showing positive dynamics in terms of the efficiency of ad inventory sales outside the Prebid-focused vertical.

According to Ms. Romankina, the demonstrated results can't but evoke optimism on how the newly-released ad waterfalling capabilities will benefit ad-ops specialists' business endeavors in 2024.

"In challenging times like today, it's essential to have a full scope of methods and mediums at one's hand to test out their implementation in various manners. And in this respect, the choice of video header bidding in combination with Performance-based Waterfall auction variations can potentially bring exceptional revenue outcomes for ad-ops teams," she added.

