AdPlayer.Pro Outstream Video Ad Tech Provider Reports Q3 2023 Results

AdPlayer.Pro reports new features and expanded branded presence under the new company leadership in July - September 2023.

KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of outstream video advertising technology has released the Q3 2023 business results.

According to the official announcement, one of the important benchmarks in July - September 2023 was the change of the company's management with Ms Natalie Romankina, the former CBDO of AdPlayer.Pro, having been appointed as its new CEO.

Quite naturally, since her appointment, Ms Romankina has put into action her strategic vision, primarily aimed at strengthening AdPlayer.Pro's positions on the global digital video ad market.

Namely, in Q3 2023 the company expanded its brand presence, having showcased its flagship products, i.e. ad-enabled video player and video ad server, at the key industry expos & conferences in Europe, including Affiliate Summit Europe and the annual DMEXCO event, just to name a few.

On the technical side, the AdPlayer.Pro video ad server has undergone another series of essential upgrades in its functional core. In particular, some of the key functional enhancements included the official release of Reporting API 2.0, as well as the augmentation of the customization options in the company's White Label Enterprise solution.

According to Ms Romankina, the added functionality takes the primary role in helping AdPlayer.Pro partners to better evaluate and fine-tune their video ad tactics during the Winter Holiday season in Q4 2023, hence maximizing their effectiveness.

For more information about the AdPlayer.Pro video ad serving and management platform please visit https://adplayer.pro/enterprise or send us an email at [email protected].

