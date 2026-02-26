AdPlayer.Pro Releases New Performance-Focused Video Ad Player Features

AdPlayer.Pro introduces new performance-driven capabilities in its ad-enabled video player.

KYIV, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of advanced video ad tech solutions, has announced the rollout of new features in its flagship ad-enabled video player.

According to the official announcement, the newly added functionality enables more gradual configuration of ad display intervals in both instream and accompanying content/standalone (formerly: outstream) contexts, helping the company's supply-side partners maximize their inventory value, while also ensuring high viewability for advertisers' video ads.

As Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro claimed, this release timely aligns with AdPlayer.Pro's plans to expand its video ad player capabilities ahead of the traditionally busier months of 2026.

"Over 80% of respondents in our recent survey, conducted among top AdPlayer.Pro business partners, are highly optimistic about their business outlook for 2026, particularly when it comes to building new partnerships on both the supply and demand sides. In this context, we're committed to providing publishers with broader opportunities for inventory monetization, even amid potentially slower market growth dynamics (predicted by around 41% of survey respondents), while also ensuring exceptional video ad performance for their advertising partners. In this regard, enabling more granular configuration of specific ad intervals and player cycle dynamics is what contributes most effectively to achieving these goals," she explained.

As the new video player features undergo initial testing on the partners' side, the AdPlayer.Pro team is also developing new functional capabilities to improve viewability verification and extend IVT protection options for platform users.

According to Ms. Romankina, over 50% of the company's partners acknowledge video ad fraud as one of the industry's persistent challenges, which is why the team is investing significant efforts to help combat IVT & SIVT effectively.

"Undoubtedly, the volume of video ad fraud continues to grow in 2026, making it our absolute priority to ensure that AdPlayer.Pro users have an extensive toolkit to minimize associated risks and potential losses due to it."

