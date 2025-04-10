AdPlayer.Pro SaaS Ad Tech Company Introduces Another Series of Product Upgrades

AdPlayer.Pro announces the release of new video ad server and video hosting features.

KYIV, Ukraine, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a worldwide provider of SaaS video ad tech solutions has announced another round of crucial upgrades in its flagship technologies.

According to the official announcement, the latest enhancements primarily concerned the functional core of AdPlayer.Pro's video ad server, as well as the company's video hosting platform.

Namely, one of the significant ad server upgrades in March 2025 included the introduction of the AdPlayer.Pro GAM Module for Prebid.js, designed to empower digital businesses working with Google's GAM with the more all-compassing GAM (formerly: DFP) parameter configuration capabilities directly in their account dashboards, hence streamlining the entire process of video ad campaign setup and launch.

Another essential part of the recent series of updates focused on the server workflow optimization, ensuring maximum fluidity and efficiency of video ad delivery, while also making it faster and easier to configure all parameters, particularly the Prebid-specific ones, on the customer side, i.e. in their platform accounts.

As Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro explained, the newly-released enhancements are primarily aimed at enabling the company's business partners to optimize their operational tasks, while also ensuring seamless video ad campaign performance and maximized revenue results.

As for the video hosting functionality, it has also undergone important changes, some of which included the extended video format support, wider reporting capabilities and the timely UX revamp, just to name a few.

According to Ms. Romankina, these recent modifications will simplify the continuous use of the hosting solution, hence making the entire customer experience more comfortable.

To find out more about the AdPlayer.Pro video ad serving and management platform features, please visit https://adplayer.pro/enterprise. To learn more about the company's video hosting services, please send an email to [email protected].

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative video advertising solutions.

