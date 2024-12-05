AdPlayer.Pro SaaS Video Ad Tech Provider Releases Q3 2024 Results

AdPlayer.Pro reports video ad player improvements and API enhancements in Q3 2024.

KYIV, Ukraine, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of SaaS digital video advertising technologies has released the company's Q3 2024 results, reporting essential functional enhancements in its key products.

According to the official announcement, in July - September 2024, the AdPlayer.Pro team focused its efforts on the continued development of the company's flagship ad-enabled video player solution, i.e. by refining the available video ad unit performance, particularly in the mobile web environment, and extending the array of the player's interactive capabilities.

In addition, in Q3 2024 AdPlayer.Pro also released essential updates to its API, ensuring more flexibility in the player setup for its business partners.

According to Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, the recent upgrades mark an essential milestone in the 2024 company's roadmap, along with the major programmatic feature releases.

"While we're investing significant time and effort in the development of programmatic-focused functionality, it's also crucial to make sure our video player remains as flexible and easy to customize as possible, so that our partners can maximize their ad performance across all platforms," she explained.

As previously announced, closer to the end of the quarter, the AdPlayer.Pro team took part in the two major ad events, i.e. IBC 2024 in Amsterdam and DMEXCO 2024 in Cologne, exhibiting the company's key tech and exchanging their outlook on the industry future with the other market leaders.

For more information about the AdPlayer.Pro ad-enabled video player, please visit https://adplayer.pro/solutions/html5player or send an email to [email protected].

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative video advertising tech solutions.

Media Contact

Irin Len, AdPlayer.Pro, 380 633000856, [email protected], https://adplayer.pro

Twitter

SOURCE AdPlayer.Pro