AdPlayer.Pro SaaS Video Ad Tech Provider Reports Q2 2025 Results

AdPlayer.Pro reports functional enhancements in its flagship products in April - June 2025, in alignment with its plans for their progressive development and optimization.

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of digital video advertising technology, has released the company's Q2 2025 results, reporting new features and functional upgrades in its flagship products.

According to the official announcement, one of the major recent releases included new server-to-server capabilities in the AdPlayer.Pro video ad server, enabling both the faster and smoother setup of Demand Tags server-side, and the more efficient configuration of Endpoint URLs for publisher integrations.

As Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro commented, the customers' feedback following the release has been exceptionally positive, highlighting visible improvements in page latency and the more streamlined campaign targeting configuration.

Namely, the adoption of S2S features in CTV-centered video ad integrations has enabled optimizing the video header bidding performance, helping to deliver an average fill rate surplus of 12%, depending on the campaign specifics.

Another essential platform enhancement, released during Q2 2025, entails the expansion of passback integration options outside the conventional, post-ad context. Specifically, the new "Pre-launch Passback" functionality allows adding the passback display before the video player launches with the ad. This new feature has already proven its positive impact on the overall ad performance, particularly on the InBanner ad placements in programmatic ad campaigns.

In Q2 2025, AdPlayer.Pro also upgraded its ad-enabled player performance in mobile environments, ensuring the flawless video ad delivery for every integration type. According to Ms. Romankina, these improvements will help the company's business partners to ensure significant video ad viewability and engagement rates both across the mobile web and the dynamic in-app environments.

In addition, closer to the end of Q2 2025, AdPlayer.Pro rolled out new customization options in its white label solution, expanding the scope of the available branding opportunities.

As previously announced, on September 17 - 18, 2025 AdPlayer.Pro will be exhibiting its video ad tech solutions at this year's DMEXCO expo & conference in Cologne - at Stand T-007 in Hall 6.1. To schedule a meeting with the team in advance, please send an email to [email protected].

