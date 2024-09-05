AdPlayer.Pro SaaS Video Advertising Tech Company Reports Q2 2024 Results

AdPlayer.Pro reports the release of new header bidding capabilities, improved targeting features and mobile upgrades in April - June 2024.

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of SaaS video ad tech solutions, has released the company's Q2 2024 results.

According to the official announcement, from April to June 2024 the AdPlayer.Pro team was focused on the implementation of the crucial improvements in the Prebid-focused functionality within its video ad serving and ad management platform. Another focal point was adopting new, custom targeting options, like the ability to pass PPID, etc.

"We've always emphasized the importance of equipping our partners with a wide scope of tools, designed to ensure their maximum outcomes, while minimizing the tech implementation difficulties. And we're immensely proud to receive their highly positive feedback in this respect. This only means we're doing everything right," Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, claimed.

In addition, in Q2 2024, AdPlayer.Pro introduced essential updates to its featured InApp ad format and mobile SDKs, further streamlining the integration of highly-engaging video ad units into mobile apps on iOS and Android.

In this respect, the mobile-centered features will help the company's customers improve their market positions in the rapidly evolving mobile video advertising landscape, both in the direct and programmatic niches.

As planned, the AdPlayer.Pro team will be showcasing its flagship product capabilities at some of the major industry events, including IBC 2024 (September 13 - 16, 2024) in Amsterdam and DMEXCO 2024 (September 18 - 19, 2024) in Cologne, Germany.

To schedule a meeting with the team at one of the mentioned events, please send an email to [email protected]. And if you're attending DMEXCO this year, too, you can also meet the AdPlayer.Pro team for a brief chat in Hall 6.1, Booth C-056.

For more information about the AdPlayer.Pro video ad server features, please visit https://adplayer.pro/enterprise.

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative video advertising tech solutions.

Media Contact

Irin Len, AdPlayer.Pro, 380 633000856, [email protected], https://adplayer.pro

