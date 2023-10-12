AdPlayer.Pro Video Ad Tech Company Introduces Video Ad Platform Upgrades

AdPlayer.Pro enhances reporting features and White Label Enterprise capabilities.

KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of digital video advertising technology, has introduced notable functional upgrades to its flagship video ad server solution.

According to the company's official announcement, one of the key enhancements includes the release of reporting API 2.0, which implies the increased granularity and more precise segmentation of reported data, depending on the platform account roles.

Another essential update lies in the extension of the customization capabilities of the AdPlayer.Pro White Label Enterprise solution, offering greater flexibility, primarily in terms of the custom features configuration within Partner accounts.

As Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, explained, the latest feature upgrade is primarily aimed at enabling the platform users to achieve maximum effectiveness in their video advertising activities using the deeper granularity of configuration options at each stage of the account, video ad campaign, and ad placement setup.

"What AdPlayer.Pro has always focused on is ensuring that all of our partners get access to the wide scope of tools for transforming and customizing their ad serving platform according to their particular business needs. And the recent revamp explicitly serves this goal, e.g. by enabling more granularity in its API-enabled capabilities," she claimed.

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative outstream video advertising solutions.

