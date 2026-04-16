AdPlayer.Pro Video Ad Tech Company Reports Q1 2026 Results

AdPlayer.Pro reports the release of new video player features in Q1 2026, shares plans for Q2 2026 and beyond.

KYIV, Ukraine, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, an international provider of advanced video advertising technologies, has released the company's Q1 2026 results, reporting new video ad player features, as well as expected product releases for the months ahead.

According to the official announcement, in terms of functional enhancements, the standout release from January to March 2026 was the added ability to configure specific ad display intervals and player cycle dynamics in the instream and outstream (accompanying content and standalone) contexts within AdPlayer.Pro's ad-enabled video player. The feature was designed to maximize publishers' inventory value, while also ensuring greater viewability for their demand partners' video ad creatives across all platforms and screens.

In this respect, initial customer-side testing of the new features following the release demonstrated that the more gradual configuration of ad intervals enabled AdPlayer.Pro partners to improve overall video ad campaign performance by an average of 8% in both the instream and outstream placements. It also delivered a significant revenue uplift for supply-side companies, particularly in the performance-driven environments.

According to Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, the rollout of new ad interval functionality aligns well with the company's plans to further expand video ad player flexibility, helping to achieve desired viewership and engagement with video ads.

In addition, at the beginning of 2026, AdPlayer.Pro conducted its traditional survey of top-tier partners to ensure that further functional releases are consistent with their business demands and priorities. This year, in particular, as video ad fraud remains a highly urgent issue across the digital video advertising ecosystem, the company's team is already developing new capabilities, aimed at reducing IVT & SIVT.

As for major growth opportunities, these continue to lie in CTV. Accordingly, AdPlayer.Pro is looking to expand its product offerings in this area in 2026 as well.

"2026 marks the 10th anniversary of AdPlayer.Pro, and we're hoping to launch something groundbreaking in terms of video advertising technologies for our customers in the coming months. Unsurprisingly, the upcoming releases will be centered around programmatic CTV," Ms. Romankina emphasized.

For more information about AdPlayer.Pro's SaaS video ad tech solutions, please visit https://adplayer.pro/solutions or send an email to [email protected].

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative video advertising solutions.

For more information, please visit https://adplayer.pro

Media Contact

Irin Len, AdPlayer.Pro, 380 633000856, [email protected], https://adplayer.pro

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SOURCE AdPlayer.Pro