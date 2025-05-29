AdPlayer.Pro Video Ad Tech Provider Reports Q1 2025 Results

AdPlayer.Pro releases Q1 2025 results, informing about the most crucial product updates and the company's plans for the near future.

KYIV, Ukraine, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of SaaS digital video advertising tech solutions, has released its Q1 2025 results, reporting new features in its signature products and ambitious plans for the second quarter.

According to the official announcement, in January - March 2025 the AdPlayer.Pro team primarily focused on the development and enhancement of functional capabilities, related to the video ad player performance across various platforms, as well as the platform feature upgrades both in the Prebid-centered sector and beyond it.

Namely, the recently added additional levels of sound controls in the video ad display in the AdPlayer.Pro player in mobile browsers has received positive feedback from the company's business partners. According to Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, since the expanded audio configuration options are respectful of viewers' choices in terms of their ad perception on mobile devices, their implementation has enabled to increase the average audience engagement with video ad creatives by ~7%.

As for the video ad platform enhancements, in addition to the continued expansion of integration capabilities, when it comes to advertising Demand (Prebid-specific or not), one of the notable releases in Q1 2025 was the featured AdPlayer.Pro GAM Module for Prebid.js, specifically designed to help out businesses monetizing with Google's GAM (formerly known as DFP) to streamline the setup of GAM parameters in their account dashboard, hence simplifying the technical aspects of video ad campaign launch and improving the overall efficiency of operational processes.

As Natalie Romankina claimed, the initial customer feedback following the release demonstrates its peculiar practical benefits for businesses focusing their monetization efforts on Google's GAM. "We've received positive comments, specifically from the ad-ops teams, regarding the smoothness of ad campaign configuration, proving that the newly-released functionality does what it's meant to, that is, removes extra hassle from their daily routine tasks, while ensuring the desired business outcomes," she explained.

In addition, closer to the end of Q1 2025, the AdPlayer.Pro team rolled out upgrades to its video hosting platform, aimed at providing its users with a broader range of functional capabilities, wrapped in the refined UX/UI, for a more seamless user experience with it. In this respect, as the initial customer feedback shows, the extended video format support and file conversion features, for instance, allow expanding businesses' opportunities in terms of video content integration, while keeping the process fast and smooth.

According to Ms.Romankina, despite the global economic uncertainties, the AdPlayer.Pro business partners managed to sustain and improve their revenue outcomes working with the company's SaaS video ad technologies in Q1 2025, which proves that the company's roadmap for 2025 is working out as planned. "The results we've been seeing enable us to move forward with a number of new, massive upgrades to the functional core of our flagship products, so stay tuned for more exciting news from AdPlayer.Pro in Q2 2025," she explained.

For more information about the AdPlayer.Pro video ad platform features, please visit https://adplayer.pro/enterprise or send an email to [email protected].

