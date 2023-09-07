AdPlayer.Pro Video Ad Tech Provider Reports Q2 2023 Results

AdPlayer.Pro reports the brand presence expansion and feature upgrades in April - June 2023.

KYIV, Ukraine , Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of online video advertising technology has released its Q2 2023 results.

According to the official announcement, in Q2 2023 AdPlayer.Pro continued the ongoing improvement of the key functionality in its flagship products, likewise as expanding the brand presence in the EEA, showcasing its ad-enabled video player and video ad server at industry events across the EU, including the annual OMR Festival in Hamburg, Germany.

As Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, claimed, some of the feature improvements concerned the smoothened configuration of live streaming settings via the video ad platform dashboard, as well as the introduction of a useful developer tool - the AdPlayer.Pro video stream tester. Namely, the newly-introduced online stream tester enables reviewing and debugging of both the media playback and the live stream performance (in MPEG-DASH & HLS formats).

"Testing video streams is, undoubtedly, a crucial focus point for publishers, wishing to ensure their performance is flawless on all platforms, and we're happy to assist them with this task," she explained.

As for the other feature enhancements, Ms. Romankina pinpointed the growing business partners' interest in the move from VPAID to SIMID and OMID, and the good news is that AdPlayer.Pro has been at the forefront with the new ad tech standard support.

"Even though the online video advertising landscape is sometimes lagging behind, in terms of the new standard adoption, it looks like the future of SIMID and OMID is finally seen brighter than it initially was. And of course, our dedicated account managers are always willing to guide our customers through the configuration process in order to make things easier," she added.

Non-surprisingly, AdPlayer.Pro will be showcasing its flagship products at the company's booth F-033 in Hall 7.1 at the upcoming DMEXCO event on Sept. 20 - 21, 2023 in Cologne, Germany.

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative outstream video advertising solutions.

