AdPlayer.Pro Video Ad Tech Provider Reports Q2 2026 Results

AdPlayer.Pro reports key product updates and partnership milestones achieved in Q2 2026, along with plans for further development ahead.

KYIV, Ukraine, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of SaaS digital video advertising tech solutions, has released its Q2 2026 results, reporting on the most notable product updates and company news from April to June 2026, as well as outlining plans for the near future.

According to the official announcement, among the key Q2 updates was a new release for the company's ad-enabled video player, targeting two areas of its functionality. First, the platform's infrastructure was significantly enhanced to support the growing scale of ad serving operations, enabling supply-side partners to expand their video ad business with confidence. Second, vertical video ad support was extended across all outstream formats, including the newly introduced Interstitial Video Ads 2.0, which added full-screen and fixed-size placement options for greater flexibility in serving vertical creatives.

Beyond the product updates, the quarter brought AdPlayer.Pro's certification as a Technology Partner under Google's Ad Manager Technology Partner Program, validating its video ad player's compliance with GAM's technical integration standards and joining the program's network of recognized technology providers.

"Q2 has been a productive quarter for us, and the feedback we've been receiving from our business partners confirms that the updates we're delivering are making a real difference in their day-to-day operations," said Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro. "We have a busy few months ahead and are excited about what's coming next."

Looking ahead, AdPlayer.Pro plans to continue investing in the development of its video ad player and platform capabilities, with further updates expected in the coming months. Beyond the player updates, programmatic CTV remains a key area of focus for the company in 2026, and the team is actively working on expanding its video ad tech offering in this direction.

For more information about AdPlayer.Pro's SaaS video ad tech solutions, please visit https://adplayer.pro/solutions or send an email to [email protected].

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative video advertising solutions.

For more information, please visit https://adplayer.pro

Media Contact

Maryna Katsovets, AdPlayer.Pro, 380 937581414, [email protected], https://adplayer.pro/

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SOURCE AdPlayer.Pro