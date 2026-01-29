AdPlayer.Pro Video Ad Tech Provider Reports Q4 2025 Results

AdPlayer.Pro reports the launch of new ad server features and video ad format expansion between October and December 2025.

KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of top-tier online video advertising tech solutions, has released its Q4 2025 results, reporting the rollout of new features and formats within its flagship products.

According to the official announcement, between October and December 2025, the AdPlayer.Pro team has introduced significant upgrades to the company's ad server functional core. Namely, the improvements primarily focused on expanding available targeting and whitelisting options, particularly on CTV platforms and in mobile apps, as well as enhancing programmatic auction controls by adding new SChain config capabilities.

These features proved efficient during the 2025 winter holiday season, helping the AdPlayer.Pro partners capitalize on the traffic spikes by improving the average campaign outcomes in high-performing environments by 7-11%, according to the company's monitoring data.

In addition, in Q4 2025, AdPlayer.Pro introduced the new video ad format variation - Interstitial Video Ads 2.0, completely configurable and customizable on a publisher's side.

The initial post-release feedback has demonstrated that the upgraded Interstitial Video ad unit has been effective in both horizontal and increasingly popular vertical video placements, as the latter gained significant momentum during the peak holiday season and in the weeks that followed, too.

According to Ms. Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, the company's roadmap for 2026 continues to prioritize enhancements in the platform's functional core, with even stronger focus on flexibility and customization of the company's ad-enabled video player and video ad server.

"What sets AdPlayer.Pro apart from its competitors is our personalized approach to our partners' specific business needs and our ability to provide them with extensive capabilities to achieve their revenue goals smoothly using our products and services. Looking ahead, our clients can expect more CTV-centered upgrades, new customizable features in our white label solution and, certainly, new video ad unit variations in 2026."

