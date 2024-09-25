AdPredictive and the Ad Council Renew Partnership to Support Mental Health

"Insights from AdPredictive's platform can help us identify whether we're reaching our audiences and optimize our targeting strategies for the "Love, Your Mind" campaign," said Anne Deo, SVP of Analytics at the Ad Council. Post this

"Understanding who engages with LoveYourMindToday.org is critical to helping us connect people in the U.S. to relevant resources and valuable information on mental health," said Anne Deo, SVP of Analytics at the Ad Council. "Insights from AdPredictive's platform can help us identify whether we're reaching our audiences and optimize our targeting strategies for the "Love, Your Mind" campaign."

Building on their support of the Ad Council's COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, AdPredictive is equipping the Ad Council with unique tools for powerful marketing in this renewed partnership. Leveraging AdPredictive's integration of website tracking and audience profile summaries, AdPredictive will provide customer insights that further inform audience targeting and media optimization. This allows the Ad Council to provide tailored and powerful content, fostering significant engagement and improved impact.

"We're excited to have officially kicked off our renewed partnership with the Ad Council in support of mental health," said Kristin Frank, CEO of AdPredictive. "Our partnership is a wonderful blend of AdPredictive's mission - to empower brands to connect with people authentically so that the value of their connection can be fully realized," emphasized Kristin.

About AdPredictive

AdPredictive brings your marketing vision to life. Our powerful tools simplify how marketers harness AI to connect with audiences authentically. AdPredictive solutions are secured by AWS Clean Rooms and trusted by partners like Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, Learfield, and more. For more information, visit adpredictive.com or contact [email protected].

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite, and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action, and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing, and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring, and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

In November 2022, the Ad Council announced a Mental Health Initiative, uniting brands, marketers, media companies, and nonprofits to address the mental health crisis throughout the U.S. at scale. With a founding donation from Huntsman Mental Health Institute, the multi-year initiative aims to change social norms and create a society that is more open, accepting, and proactive when it comes to mental health.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

