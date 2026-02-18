AdPrompt.ai Marketing and Advertising Agentic Solution Available On x402; Utilizing x402 for pay-per-use payments, settled on Base (L2)

AdPrompt shows how x402 can make advanced marketing tools available on demand. By running on Base, agents can make fast, low-cost payments feel seamless in the background so business owners can focus on getting results" Erik Reppel, Head of Engineering Coinbase Developer Platform; founder of x402 Post this

AdPrompt's intelligence layer is powered by a suite of trained, specialized AI engines, each designed to automate and optimize a specific marketing or advertising task that often overwhelms small business owners. Rather than working in isolation, these engines are orchestrated to operate together as a cohesive system.

This enables seamless handoffs and collaboration among capabilities, such as analyzing a brand's identity, generating on-brand creative assets, planning and optimizing ad campaigns across multiple channels, dynamically testing and iterating, and converting performance data into actionable insights. As the platform evolves, new engines are introduced, expanding the breadth and depth of automation available to users. Together, these agents handle the heavy lifting so business owners can focus on serving their customers.

"Our mission is to make marketing and advertising accessible to every business, especially small businesses competing in hyper-local markets," said Ken Brook, Founder and CEO of AdPrompt. "To accomplish this, we built a new technology stack that brings together specialized AI Agents that learn continuously to deliver smarter actions, recommendations, on-brand creatives, and channel-ready campaigns with clear performance insights so local businesses can focus on driving customer growth."

x402 AdPrompt Agent API Capabilities

In simple terms, x402 is a programmable micropayment protocol that enables APIs to be accessed and paid for on a per-call basis without the need for subscriptions or billing accounts. x402scan is a discovery layer and marketplace where users can browse resources that use the X402 payment protocol, and pay for calls via web UI or automated tools.

AdPrompt has deployed three purpose-scoped API resources on x402, powered by its specialized AI engines. These resources let users analyze brand properties, generate on-brand creative assets, and receive strategic recommendations, all with a single API call and micro-payment.

Brand Scan Agent: Delivers a comprehensive analysis of a business's online presence and brand identity using only a single website URL. In just a few seconds, it produces a structured report that highlights key aspects of the brand's presence, personality, and marketing profile, helping users understand the visual identity, audience, and market context. Key outputs include:

Positioning: How the brand is positioned in its market or category;

Target Audience: The core customer segments and their characteristics;

Tone & Voice: Guidance on the appropriate brand voice and messaging style;

Key Messages: Core messages that align with the brand's identity;

Trust Signals: Elements that reinforce credibility and trust online;

Strengths & Risks: Strengths the brand can leverage and risks it should be aware of;

Opportunities: Areas where the brand can grow or improve engagement;

Next Steps: Actionable recommendations for enhancing marketing effectiveness;

Brand Colors: Primary visual palette derived from the site's design aesthetic.

In addition to the human-readable report, this agent produces a complete raw JSON metadata bundle containing the underlying scraped and analyzed data, making it easy for downstream tools and agents to reuse the full dataset programmatically.

Creative Generation Agent: Produces platform-ready image or short video creatives using a business summary (optionally the output of the Brand Scan Agent) as context. Key outputs include:

Asset LIbrary: Generates on-brand creative concepts and finished assets;

Auto-Formatting:Automatically formats assets for the selected channel's platform, dimensions, and orientation;

Promo Copy: Delivers compelling caption copy and calls to action;

Extensive Integration: Supports major platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, X, and LinkedIn, with additional platforms available and optional custom size overrides;

Report Summary: Each run returns a polished business-ready report;

JSON Data: Delivers a comprehensive raw JSON bundle for downstream tools and agents.

Ad Strategy Agent: Analyzes and recommends a comprehensive ad strategy based on numerous data inputs to guide business objectives and spend priorities. Generates a structured paid media campaign plan from a business summary, target country, and optional budget;Key outputs include:

Outline of Approach: Recommends a clear objective, provides practical budget ranges (daily/monthly);

Plan Overview: Outputs a platform plan with channel-specific formats, targeting inputs, and KPIs tailored to the business and market;

Spend Options: Displays multiple spend tiers that show how pacing and platform allocation evolve as the budget scales, giving non-experts the concrete guidance they need to launch and manage a successful campaign without deep advertising experience;

Extensive Integration: Supports a broad set of advertising channels (including Facebook/Instagram, Google Search, LinkedIn, TikTok, Pinterest, Reddit, Nextdoor, Amazon, and more) and returns a polished report view;

JSON Data: Delivers a comprehensive raw JSON bundle for downstream tools and agents.

"AdPrompt shows how x402 can make advanced marketing tools available on demand," said Erik Reppel, Head of Engineering at Coinbase Developer Platform and founder of x402. "By running on Base, agents can make fast, low-cost payments feel seamless in the background so business owners can just focus on getting results."

x402 and Shifts to the Agentic Advertising and Attention Economy Landscape

Part of AdPrompt's mission is to automate the discovery and connection between local small businesses and relevant targeted local advertising opportunities. As the advertising ecosystem evolves beyond traditional programmatic workflows, the industry is moving toward an agentic model, where interoperable agents can identify opportunities, generate creative, execute campaigns, and continuously optimize performance.

"As the advertising industry rapidly becomes 'agentic', the tools around it must become agentic too. Unlike legacy systems, agentic systems work continuously with a seamless user experience: discovering opportunities, generating creatives, testing variations, optimizing spend, and reacting in near real time," said Brook. "x402 brings a missing piece to the internet: a way to attach payments directly to an API call. Instead of requiring subscriptions, contracts, billing accounts, and complicated onboarding flows, x402 turns access into something much more natural: pay only for what you use, when you use it."

With x402, a small business can invoke a capability, pay a micro-fee, and receive an output instantly. At the same time, enterprises and autonomous systems can run the same workflow at scale, executing thousands of paid calls per day with minimal friction.

AdPrompt and x402

AdPrompt launches on Base's Layer 2 infrastructure, enabling fast, low-cost settlement and programmable payments aligned with x402's pay-per-call model. By pairing agentic marketing APIs with on-chain payment rails, AdPrompt can offer outcome-level capabilities that are easy to access, easy to automate, and efficient to scale, from one-off calls by small businesses to high-frequency usage by autonomous systems.

"Small businesses shouldn't need an agency, or an ad ops team, to run effective marketing," said Behkish Nassirzadeh, PhD, CTO of AdPrompt.ai. "The 2000s were about learning computers. The 2010s were about mastering platforms. The 2020s are about mastering AI, knowing how to communicate what you want, and turning it into real business results. With x402, AdPrompt makes high-quality marketing capabilities available as atomic building blocks, unlocked through fast, secure micro-payments. You can scan a brand, generate platform-ready creatives, and produce a campaign plan in minutes, then use those outputs immediately, or chain them into automated workflows."

Built as a suite of specialized engines that interoperate, AdPrompt's system is designed for composability: each API produces both a polished human-facing report and a structured JSON payload that other tools and agents can consume programmatically. This makes AdPrompt's x402 resources useful not only for business owners but also for developers building agent-to-agent marketing workflows across the modern advertising stack.

Learn more at: https://www.adprompt.ai/x402

To see a demo of AdPrompt's x402 agents, visit: https://www.youtube.com/@AdPrompt

Search for AdPrompt at https://www.x402scan.com or visit directly at: https://www.x402scan.com/server/0366cf27-4cf9-4d45-a9b3-1966149c741f

About AdPrompt.ai: AdPrompt (www.adprompt.ai) is AI-powered business software that makes it fast and easy for small businesses to drive growth through automated localized marketing and advertising campaigns to reach local customers. Our comprehensive product suite empowers any business owner to quickly create, optimize and launch customized content and advertising within minutes - all tailored to brand and voice.

