AdPrompt.ai Registers Its Agentic Marketing Solution Under ERC-8004 for On-Chain Agent Identity and Reputation Signals

Adding ERC-8004 as a layer in our agentic stack is a logical next step. ERC-8004 is a perfect complement to x402 because it adds a critical integrity/trust layer to each of our agents to support identity, reputation, and validation signals alongside payment infrastructure. - Ken Brook, AdPrompt CEO

AdPrompt combines multiple purpose-built AI agents to deliver a comprehensive toolkit that helps small businesses drive brand awareness and sales in their local markets. AdPrompt's intelligence layer is powered by a suite of specialized AI engines, each designed to automate and optimize a specific marketing or advertising task that often overwhelms business owners. Rather than working in isolation, these engines are orchestrated to operate together as a cohesive system. In minutes, users can generate on-brand creative content, optimize recommendations across key marketing channels, and launch campaigns tailored to their location, audience, and voice.

AdPrompt Agent API Capabilities

AdPrompt has deployed three purpose-scoped API resources using x402 for pay-per-use access and registered the corresponding agents under ERC-8004, powered by its specialized AI engines. AdPrompt's system is designed for composability: each API produces both a polished human-facing report and a structured JSON payload that other tools and agents can consume programmatically.

These resources let users analyze brand properties, generate on-brand creative assets, and receive strategic recommendations with a single API call and micro-payment, along with agent identity and reputation signals via ERC-8004.

Brand Scan Agent: Delivers a comprehensive analysis of a business's online presence and brand identity using a single website URL. In just a few seconds, it produces a structured report that highlights key aspects of the brand's presence, personality, and marketing profile, helping users understand visual identity, audience, and market context. Key outputs include: Positioning; target audience; tone and voice; key messages; trust signals; strengths and risks; opportunities; recommended strategies; and a raw JSON metadata bundle that downstream tools and agents can reuse programmatically.

Creative Generation Agent: Produces platform-ready images or short video creatives using a business summary (optionally the output of the Brand Scan Agent) as context. Key outputs include: asset library; auto-formatting; compelling promotional copy; integration across major platforms (e.g., TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, X, LinkedIn, etc.); business-ready report summaries; and a raw JSON metadata bundle that downstream tools and agents can reuse programmatically.

Ad Strategy Agent: Analyzes and recommends a comprehensive ad strategy based on multiple data inputs to guide business objectives and spend priorities. Generates a structured paid media campaign plan from a business summary, target country, and optional budget. Key outputs include: outline of approach with clear objectives and practical daily/monthly budget range suggestions; a suggested platform plan with channel-specific formats, targeting inputs, and KPIs tailored to the business and market; spend options and concrete guidance with multiple spend tiers showing how pacing and platform allocation adjust as budget scales; and a raw JSON bundle that downstream tools and agents can reuse programmatically.

How AdPrompt Applies ERC-8004 and x402 in Digital Advertising

ERC-8004 is designed as an agent discovery and trust protocol that uses the blockchain as a shared registry of agents that anyone can read and write to that establishes a trust framework for AI agents. The core functions are: agent identifiers that assigns each agent a unique ID (Identity Registry); on-chain feedback and tracking of the agents and offered services (Reputation Registry); and forthcoming cryptographic certifications that verify the specific behaviors and services on-chain (Validation Registry).

Part of AdPrompt's mission is to automate the discovery and connection between local small businesses and relevant targeted local advertising opportunities. As the advertising ecosystem evolves beyond traditional programmatic workflows, the industry is moving toward an agentic model, where interoperable agents can identify opportunities, generate creative, execute campaigns, and continuously optimize performance. However, trust and verification layers for this new agentic economy remain fragmented and inconsistent.

AdPrompt's agentic intelligence layer can be anchored to the AdChain protocol that delivers scalable, and auditable verification for programmatic media. Built to serve as the trust layer for digital advertising, AdChain secures every impression at the protocol level. AdChain aims to establish trust by coordinating multiple independent agents that receive and record log-level data and a consensus protocol that determines the validity of each ad event.

AdChain is chain-agnostic and utilizes an efficiency verification process to validate ad transactions and log-level data, allowing advertisers to pay only for events validated as impressions. AdChain is particularly beneficial in header bidding, where multiple advertisers bid on a publisher's ad space in real-time before a web page loads, increasing competition and revenue for publishers. The protocol's design reduces reliance for multiple untrusted middlemen, providing a transparent and incentive-aligned protocol where only honest behavior is rewarded.

AdPrompt agents can operate within the AdChain ecosystem and leverage x402 for pay-per-use access and ERC-8004 for agent identity and reputation signals. This assigns each AdPrompt agent a unique ID that benefits businesses using the AdPrompt marketing platform and the broader digital advertising landscape as it shifts toward an agentic future.

"The combination of x402 for micro-payments and ERC-8004 for agent identity, reputation, and validation signals is what the digital advertising industry has long been chasing but has ultimately fallen short of achieving.", said Behkish Nassirzadeh, PhD, CTO of AdPrompt.ai. "Our original vision of the AdChain protocol, when we started building it in 2016 and then re-architected it over the past two years, has always been to provide a critical verification layer for demand (advertiser) and supply (publisher) partners to address long-standing fraud issues that plague the industry and devalue inventory and the user experience."

Visit AdPrompt's ERC-8004 Agents at: https://www.8004scan.io/agents/ethereum/22979

Search for AdPrompt's x402 Agents: https://www.x402scan.com or visit directly at: https://www.x402scan.com/server/0366cf27-4cf9-4d45-a9b3-1966149c741f

About AdPrompt.ai: AdPrompt (www.adprompt.ai) is AI-powered business software that makes it fast and easy for small businesses to drive growth through automated, localized marketing and advertising campaigns that reach local customers. Our comprehensive product suite empowers any business owner to quickly create, optimize and launch customized content and advertising within minutes - all tailored to brand and voice.

