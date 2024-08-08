adQuadrant badged as 1 of 15 agencies in the TikTok Marketing Partners Program in the USA

adQuadrant, a premier digital marketing agency, is proud to announce it has joined TikTok Marketing Partners Program

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This prestigious recognition as a badged TikTok Agency Partner underscores adQuadrant's proven expertise in building and optimizing high-performing TikTok campaigns for ecommerce brands. There are currently only 15 agencies in the United States that have received this badge of recognition.

The TikTok Marketing Partners Program's Agency category recognizes best-in-class agencies with a track record of success. As a badged TikTok Agency Partner, adQuadrant.com will provide brands with end-to-end campaign strategies that drive results from upper-funnel awareness to lower-funnel ecommerce conversions. This badge also signifies that adQuadrant will receive early access to TikTok product APIs, partner-exclusive training, workshops, and events, ensuring that adQuadrant will continue to achieve superior campaign performance and engagement.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by TikTok as a badged TikTok Marketing Partner Agency," said Warren Jolly, CEO at adQuadrant. "This partnership allows us to further enhance our offerings and provide our clients with cutting edge TikTok-first creative and measurement solutions to drive increased performance within TikTok's ever-evolving landscape."

"At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands and advertisers to develop engaging content and impactful campaigns that resonate with TikTok communities," said Melissa Yang, Global Head of Marketing Partnerships and Industry Education at TikTok. "We are excited to lean into the media and creative service model with agencies such as adQuadrant to provide brands with innovative solutions that continue to level up their TikTok campaigns."

Learn about adQuadrant's TikTok marketing services at adquadrant.com/tiktok-advertising/

