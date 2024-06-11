ADQURA Unveils Three Innovative Solutions on Pega Marketplace

ADQURA, a leading provider of AI powered decisioning solutions, today announced the launch of three cutting-edge offerings on the Pega Marketplace.

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADQURA, a leading provider of AI powered decisioning solutions, today announced the launch of three cutting-edge offerings on the Pega Marketplace. These solutions leverage the power of the Customer Decision Hub from Pega, the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, to drive customer engagement, streamline testing, and deliver personalized loyalty programs.

The new offerings include:

Next Best Action for Contact Centers in 9 Weeks

Automated Testing Suite for Pega (ATP)

Pega NBA for Customer Rewards and Loyalty (P-Loyalty)

"We are thrilled to bring these advanced solutions to the Pega ecosystem," said Kayvan Mahinfar, CEO of Adqura. "By harnessing the capabilities of the Pega Platform, our offerings empower organizations to enhance customer experiences, accelerate digital transformation, and drive business growth."

The Next Best Action for Contact Centers in 9 Weeks solution enables organizations to deploy AI-driven personalized recommendations for contact center agents within an accelerated timeframe.

The Automated Testing Suite for Pega (ATP) streamlines testing processes, increasing efficiency and reducing errors.

The P-Loyalty solution provides a comprehensive loyalty program management platform, leveraging Pega's decision management and predictive analytics capabilities.

"Adqura's innovative solutions on the Pega Marketplace demonstrate the power of our Customer Decision Hub to drive digital transformation," said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president of global partner ecosystem at Pegasystems. " We are thrilled to collaborate with Adqura, offering our shared clients cutting-edge solutions that enhance customer experiences and deliver tangible business value."

For more information about Adqura's solutions on the Pega Marketplace, please visit https://community.pega.com/marketplace/search?f%5B0%5D=partner%3AAdqura

