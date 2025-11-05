Adrenaline Meets Elegance: Ocean Blue World's GP Racing Night 2025 Ignites Mexico City

Vanessa Fukunaga said: "GP RACING NIGHT 2025 was an extraordinary convergence of energy, elegance, and emotion — a night that truly captured the passion of racing and the spirit of Mexico." Post this

Following 2024's celebration, this year's full-throttle showcase featured racing-inspired edge, a pit-crew activation, celebrity appearances, luxury brand experiences, and jaw-dropping performances. The night never slowed — and here's why.

Guests were welcomed with an engine roar as two high-performance Formula 1 cars, courtesy of MENCHACA STUDIO, set the tone for pure adrenaline. White-gloved and impeccably styled ushers guided guests into the venue where wine by DOMECQ CHATEAU added flavor and finesse to the night's opening toast. Exquisite canapés, a dynamic violinist and a live F1-inspired art installation by Alejandro Glatt charged the atmosphere from the moment guests arrived. As signature GP RACING NIGHT cocktails flowed— including the Racing Margarita and Checo Twist — the excitement accelerated.

Adding to the spectacle, ENGEL & VÖLKERS LOS CABOS´ branded pit crew took over the floor with whistles, checkered flags and vibrant Latin rhythms, fueling the crowd's enthusiasm. Guest celebrity Paulina Madrazo then welcomed hosts Vanessa Fukunaga and Andrés Simg to the podium for the official opening, followed by a luxury raffle featuring standout prizes — from VIP passes to the Ocean Blue World Hospitality Suite at the upcoming WWT PGA Tour Los Cabos, to a stunning Pesavento necklace available at Peyrelongue, and VIP concert access to Ricky Martin by Music Vibe.

But the night was only beginning. A choreographed Michael Jackson tribute show raised the roof — literally — captivating the crowd with precision and power. From live stage performances, including a standout act by Kalimba, to the illuminated dance floor, the rhythm never let up — a cascade of exceptional artists and high-energy house beats kept the momentum racing well into the early hours.

SIGNATURE MOMENTS IN HIGH GEAR

OCEAN BLUE WORLD unveiled its latest 41st edition starring the talented and iconic Pedro Pascal #OnTheCover, while offering guests an exclusive toiletry gift bag and goodies as a curated memento of the night. Adding a sensory dimension, CREACIONES IGUAZU & CELOSA ROSE TEQUILA presented their Scents & Spirits "Pit Stop Sensory Bar" experience—a captivating blend uniting the world of high-niche perfumery with the art of mixology. And CINCO JOTAS JAMON elevated the culinary journey with an exquisite tasting of their famed gourmet ham delicacy.

Andrés Simg quoted: "Over nine unforgettable editions, GP Racing Night has become one of Mexico's most anticipated gatherings — a platform where motorsport, lifestyle, and creativity intersect. It's an honor to collaborate with OCEAN BLUE WORLD in bringing together a community that thrives on excellence, innovation, and celebration."

THE FINISH LINE

GP RACING NIGHT 2025 stood as the defining rendezvous of the Formula 1 season uniting luxury, performance, and cultural flair in truly unforgettable style. As anticipation builds for GP RACING NIGHT 2026, guests can expect another adrenaline-charged evening where OCEAN BLUE WORLD once again brings racing excitement to life. GET YOUR NAME ON THE LIST FOR ALL UPCOMING OCEAN BLUE EVENTS.

Special thanks to the extraordinary lineup of brands, sponsors and partners including: ENGEL & VÖLKERS SNELL REAL ESTATE, TPS ARMORING, CREACIONES IGUAZU & CELOSA ROSE TEQUILA, CINCO JOTAS, ALEJANDRO GLATT, WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP PGA TOUR LOS CABOS, and more.

VIEW FULL PHOTO GALLERY | OCEAN BLUE PRODUCTIONS

ABOUT OCEAN BLUE WORLD

A leader in global luxury lifestyle media, Ocean Blue World connects influential brands and individuals through print, digital, immersive experiences, and elite events. Proudly recognized as the 2025 Best Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in Mexico for the fourth consecutive year, Ocean Blue World continues to set the benchmark for aspirational living, high-level networking, and unforgettable storytelling.

Media Contact

Tania Ashby, Ocean Blue World, 52 624 105-8100, [email protected], www.oceanblueworld.com

SOURCE Ocean Blue World