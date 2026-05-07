Adrianne Palicki Headlines Red Sky Studios' New Morocco-Shot Thriller Alongside Matt Czuchry, Peter Facinelli, Justin Bruening and Ryan Michelle Bathé

Red Sky Studios Announces High-Stakes Suspense Drama, 'THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WINDOW,' Directed by Brian Baugh

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Sky Studios today announced the completion of principal photography in the United States and Morocco on the new thriller THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WINDOW starring Adrianne Palicki (The Wolf and the Lamb, John Wick, Friday Night Lights, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), alongside Matt Czuchry (The Resident, The Good Wife, Gilmore Girls), Peter Facinelli (The Twilight Saga, Nurse Jackie), Justin Bruening (Good Behavior, Sweet Magnolias, Grey's Anatomy) and Ryan Michelle Bathé (All Rise, The Endgame).

Directed by Brian Baugh (Finding You, The World We Make), the film delivers a character-driven thriller that weaves corporate intrigue with high-stakes suspense for a global audience.

Palicki stars as Elise Dufoe, a powerful CEO whose life unravels after a sudden tragedy places her at the center of a ruthless scandal. As public scrutiny intensifies and her professional empire fractures, Elise discovers the crisis is no accident and that unseen forces are willing to silence her, permanently. What begins as damage control becomes not only a battle for survival but a realization of what really matters.

Czuchry plays Wes Hampton, a former elite corporate litigator who left high-powered law firms to pursue a more purpose-driven path. When he steps into Elise's crisis, what begins as a legal defense quickly evolves into something far more complex.

"This film lives in the same world of commercially successful thrillers such as Michael Clayton, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and The Pelican Brief," said Executive Producer Mike Roman. "It has all the classic character-driven suspense but what sets it apart is its emotional depth and redemptive undertones."

The ensemble cast also includes Lauren Donzis (Punky Brewster, No Good Nick) and Roman leads the project for Red Sky Studios with producers Trey Reynolds and Stephen Preston rounding out the team.

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WINDOW is currently in post-production, with distribution announcements forthcoming. Palicki is represented by Paradigm and Heather Nunn, Czuchry is represented by Gersh and Franklin Artists Management, Bruening is represented by Independent Artist Group, Facinelli is represented by Paradigm and The Burstein Company, and Baugh is represented by Zero Gravity Management.

Media Contact

Jennifer Willingham, EPIC Agency, 1 615-723-3300, [email protected]

SOURCE Red Sky Studios