Adrien Nejkovic, CEO of Hearst Capital accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
DUBAI, UAE, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adrien Nejkovic, Hearst Capital, a group focused on blockchain mining, AI computing, and sustainable energy, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Adrien Nejkovic was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
As a member of the Council, Adrien has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Adrien will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.
Media Contact
Adrien Nejkovic, Hearst Capital, 971 04 390 4450, [email protected], https://hearst-capital.com/
SOURCE Hearst Capital
Share this article