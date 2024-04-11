Adrien Nejkovic, CEO of Hearst Capital accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

DUBAI, UAE, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adrien Nejkovic, Hearst Capital, a group focused on blockchain mining, AI computing, and sustainable energy, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Adrien Nejkovic was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.