Adroit Launches AI-Powered Forecasting Tool Designed for Midsize Manufacturers

Built to address a common, often misunderstood challenge for midsize manufacturers, Adroit Forecaster helps teams realize that what seems like a demand-planning issue is rooted in inaccurate or incomplete forecasting.

How it works:

Adroit Forecaster delivers a modern, intuitive forecasting experience designed for real-world collaboration. It provides Finance, Sales, Operations, and Purchasing teams with an intuitive dashboard and a single source of truth within Business Central—ensuring alignment across departments and eliminating version-control chaos.

Key capabilities include:

Comprehensive Data Input and Validation Simplifies ingesting historical data from Excel or CSV files and validates customer, item, and location data against Business Central to ensure clean, usable inputs.

AI Assistant for Forecast Optimization: Analyzes historical trends and recommends the most practical models with an AI assistant that refines forecasts and improves accuracy over time.

Dashboarding and Visualization: Highlights forecast accuracy, comparisons, and performance metrics through an integrated dashboard, accessible within Business Central and Power BI.

"Forecasting has become a strategic imperative for manufacturers navigating supply chain volatility and tighter margins," said Rich Sides, CEO at Adroit. "As experts in supply chain optimization at the midmarket level, we built Adroit Forecaster to empower mid-enterprise companies to replace what we've seen as inadequate spreadsheets and overly complex forecasting tools. It is an intelligent, collaborative solution built directly into Business Central and helps organizations by giving them an easy-to-use tool for accurate modeling."

In addition to direct sales, Adroit is expanding its reach through a new Channel Partner Program, enabling Business Central partners and consultants to offer Adroit Forecaster to their clients. The program is designed for partners who want to help clients bridge the gap between expensive enterprise tools and error-prone Excel forecasting processes.

"My customers need reliable, accessible forecasting tools without the headaches of manual data entry or the high cost of enterprise options," said Majid Haddad, Senior Dynamics 365 Business Central Consultant, TEXO, an Adroit Channel Partner. "With Adroit Forecaster, I can offer just that while helping organizations realize that many broader demand planning challenges can be solved through more transparent, accurate forecasting."

Client results underscore Adroit Forecaster's impact. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory successfully used the tool to improve demand planning and inventory control in Business Central, achieving 60% greater forecasting accuracy by aligning production with real-time market trends.

Adroit Forecaster is available now through Adroit and its certified channel partners. To learn more, schedule a demo, or inquire about the partner program, visit AdroitNA.com.

About Adroit

Adroit helps mid-sized manufacturers and distributors unlock more value from their ERP investments through purpose-built extensions, AI-driven tools and expert implementation services. As a trusted Microsoft partner, Adroit simplifies complex supply chain and operational processes to support smarter decision-making and scalable growth. Through certified partnerships with InsightWorks and Aptean, Adroit delivers advanced production, warehouse, and industry-specific ERP solutions built for the unique needs of mid-market businesses.

Learn more at www.adroitna.com.

