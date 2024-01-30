Adswerve Acquires MiaProva to Expand Digital Marketing Offerings and Enhance Testing Capabilities

Adswerve optimizes Adobe technologies with acquisition of Adobe Solution Partner MiaProva

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adswerve, an award-winning data, media and technology consultancy and Adobe Gold partner, today announced its acquisition of MiaProva, a leading force in marketing technology and a trusted Adobe Solution Partner specializing in Adobe Target and Adobe Analytics. This strategic move enhances Adswerve's digital marketing capabilities and harnesses the wealth of expertise and cutting-edge technologies developed under MiaProva's founder, Brian Hawkins.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Hawkins and the MiaProva team to Adswerve," said Roger Berdusco, CEO at Adswerve. "Brian's leadership and expertise, combined with MiaProva's innovative technology, strengthens our position as the industry's premier digital consultancy and ensures our clients continue to unlock the full power of their martech investments."

Hawkins, a seasoned marketing technology professional and former Senior Partner at Analytics Demystified, brings nearly two decades of unparalleled experience, including his pivotal role as an early member of Offermatica, now integrated into Adobe Target. Hawkins is a recognized authority in client success, architecting solutions and advocating best practices in testing technologies for hundreds of organizations. He is also the co-author of the book, "Adobe Target: Classroom in a Book," and has authored several popular white papers about testing and optimization.

In addition to Hawkin's expertise, the acquisition spotlights MiaProva's proprietary technologies, such as its widely adopted Chrome extension used by nearly two thousand Adobe Target end users and MiaProva's optimization and personalization management application. With more than 500 enterprise users spread across multiple data centers, the application is a robust optimization solution atop Adobe's API infrastructure, promoting value-based testing, offering risk-mitigating alerts and a framework centered on program ROI and visibility.

"Joining forces with Adswerve is a natural progression for MiaProva's growth as an Adobe partner and martech solution provider," said Brian Hawkins, Co-Founder and CEO of MiaProva. "Our technologies underscore our commitment to optimizing organizations' testing programs. Together with Adswerve, we look forward to equipping the industry with even more powerful features."

The merger marks the fourth of its kind for Adswerve, following the successful combinations with Metric Partners Consulting in 2022, LiquidBox in 2021 and Analytics Pros in 2018. Adswerve continues to lead the way in providing innovative data, media and tech solutions, most recently achieving Adobe Gold partner status.

Adswerve is the only premier digital consultancy at the intersection of media, data and technology. With a team of 300+ data and media experts, we're proud to stand as the first and largest independent Google Marketing Platform partner and a respected Adobe Gold Solutions Provider. Handling over $1B in media spend, our 800+ clients trust us to drive remarkable results. For more information about Adswerve, visit https://www.adswerve.com.

