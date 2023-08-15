Adswerve Hires Divya Visentini as New Chief Growth Officer

Visentini is Adswerve's first Chief Growth Officer and aims to accelerate company growth vision

DENVER , Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adswerve, a digital media and data consultancy, today announced the hiring of Divya Visentini as the company's first Chief Growth Officer to align the company for future growth. Visentini will oversee Adswerve's Growth team, uniting partnership, marketing, sales and account management to deliver a seamless customer experience as Adswerve expands its media and data services.

Visentini's background includes leading consulting practices at Accenture and Merkle, focusing on digital transformation. Visentini is a seasoned strategist and collaborative leader with nearly 25 years of experience in digital marketing and customer experience across several verticals. She thrives at the intersection of marketing, sales, and services—making her the perfect fit to help accelerate Adswerve's goals.

"Divya has tremendous experience and is the perfect person to be the first chief growth officer at Adswerve," said Roger Berdusco, CEO at Adswerve. "Divya's new position will help us accelerate our vision and expand our offerings to existing and new clients across the industry."

Visentini is an advocate of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives, which she will continue to prioritize at Adswerve. Divya has always sought to create a balanced, happy, and productive work environment and influences the people around her with positivity and passion. A change-maker, she has always sought to drive innovation and business growth for her clients and her agencies.

"I'm thrilled to be Adswerve's first Chief Growth Officer and help the company accelerate its vision," said Visentini. "I plan to help Adswerve become the best digital media and data consultancy and strategic partner by mobilizing Adswerve's biggest asset—our people—towards growth to bring more holistic solutions to our customers."

About Adswerve

As a leading digital media and data consultancy, Adswerve is a team of 275+ media and analytics experts on a mission to humanize data and guide our clients to remarkable outcomes. Headquartered in Denver, Adswerve helps thousands of digital marketers, data analysts and agencies make stronger connections with their customers through successful data-driven strategies. For more information, please visit http://www.adswerve.com.

