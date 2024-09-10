Adswerve Unveils Bold New Brand Identity and Expands Capabilities

Adswerve's new brand reflects its commitment to helping marketers and agencies embrace change and create new opportunities.

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adswerve, a leading data, media and tech consultancy, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new brand identity, reflecting its commitment to helping brands and agencies do more with data.

As the digital marketing industry shifts to a more privacy-centric approach to data and analytics, Adswerve's team is unlocking new opportunities for its 800+ brand and agency clients like Alaska Airlines, GoPro Inc., and Cramer-Krasselt. Adswerve's updated identity embodies its brand promise: Helping marketers and agencies embrace the change to create opportunity and move fearlessly forward.

Today, the consultancy relaunched its brand and website, adswerve.com, including:

A new logo design and color palette. Inspired by the A in "Adswerve," the new logo evokes an arrow showing upward momentum and the fluidity of data that pivots with change. The updated color system also reflects a bold, fearless and optimistic outlook.

Expanded capabilities. Adswerve's skillset and the proprietary technology available in its client portal, Adswerve Connect, have expanded with several acquisitions in recent years, including MiaProva in 2023. Now, its services align into three categories: Advise, Architect and Activate, allowing clients to see the full breadth of its offerings.

Unifying data to drive marketing ROI. Adswerve is a 2024 AdExhanger Awards Finalist for Best Use of Data by an Agency because it helps clients do more with data. The new brand elevates its ability to unify data across organizations, bringing together people, tech and media for real results.

"Today marks a significant milestone as we unveil our new brand identity, reflecting our relentless drive to solve our clients' toughest challenges and deliver beyond their expectations," said Roger Berdusco, Adswerve CEO. "We're excited to continue to help our clients move fearlessly forward and unlock new opportunities to get the most from their marketing efforts."

As the #1 Google Marketing Partner in the U.S. and a Premier Google Cloud Partner, as well as the 2024 Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year – Americas and Adobe Gold Partner, Adswerve is uniquely positioned to unlock the full potential of Google and Adobe platforms and drive more return on investment for its clients.

Adswerve partnered with noted branding agency Siegel+Gale to redefine its brand and articulate its future-forward approach. "Many people associate a 'rebrand' with fixing something," said Siegel+Gale Group Director of Strategy Lisa Kane. "But here, nothing is broken. Adswerve is incredibly successful, and we're honored to help the company build a brand that better reflects who they are and where they're going."

To explore the new Adswerve, visit adswerve.com.

About Adswerve

Adswerve is an award-winning data, media and tech consultancy of 250+ experts who think beyond clicks and conversions to make data do more. We're the #1 Google Marketing partner in the US and a Gold Adobe partner for data and analytics, with a proven track record of helping more than 800 brands and agencies get the most ROI from their digital marketing. See how we can move your business fearlessly forward at adswerve.com.

Media Contact

Hannah DeAngelis, Adswerve, 563.505.0474, [email protected], https://adswerve.com/

SOURCE Adswerve