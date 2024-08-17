adtechnacity Ranked in Top 4% of America's Fastest-Growing Companies, Securing No. 218 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

"The past few years have been an exciting and transformative time for adtechnacity. In the face of challenging economic conditions, our bootstrapped approach has achieved remarkable growth" – Christopher Silva, CEO of adtechnacity. Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. With revenue growth of 1,829% over the past three years, adtechnacity stands at the forefront of innovative digital advertising companies.

"We're honored by Inc.'s continued recognition of our incredible growth and humbled to be listed once again among such influential Atlanta-based companies," continued Silva. "This fuels our passion to continue exceeding expectations and enhancing our offerings to deliver impactful results for our valued clients. Our background in growing leading consumer brands across the automotive, financial products and E-commerce sectors has laid a strong foundation for our success. We are now focused on launching into new verticals such as travel, mobile apps, as well as consumer SaaS and continuing to expand internationally, broadening our impact and reaching new audiences. If you are a best-in-category brand looking for scaled performance, we would love to meet."

The company's appearance on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, where it also ranked No. 7 in Atlanta (No.1 in Digital Marketing), follows a series of recent accolades. These include being named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces, Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work and Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® — all of which underscore adtechnacity's commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive work environment that inspires innovation and excellence.

More about adtechnacity

adtechnacity blends proprietary ad tech & AI, exclusive supply-side partnerships and best-in-class media-buying to redefine the growth and revenue trajectories for the most ambitious consumer brands in North America and Europe. Founded in 2016 and proudly headquartered in Atlanta, GA, adtechnacity has grown to become one of the nation's leading performance technology and digital advertising companies. For more information, visit www.adtechnacity.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

John Voigt

[email protected]

SOURCE adtechnacity