Adult-Serving University Names Texas Higher Education Expert to Drive Expansion and Strategic Partnerships Statewide

Dr. Steven Johnson joins National University as executive director of strategic partnerships in Texas to expand access to non-traditional, working and military learners in the Lone Star State

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU) — a nonprofit, veteran-founded institution serving over 50,000 students annually through its degree programs and 80,000 more through its workforce and professional training programs — today announced the appointment of Dr. Steven Johnson as executive director of the university's strategic partnerships in Texas. With over two decades spent in higher education leadership, policy and partnerships, Dr. Johnson brings to NU a diverse cross-section of expertise from his roles as chancellor and regional vice president at Western Governors University (WGU) Texas, president of Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas, and chief operating officer of the Texas Association of Community Colleges.

"Steve's leadership and deep understanding of the needs of Texas communities, employers and students will help us expand our strategic partnerships with industry, community colleges and school districts," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the team as we work to create seamless pathways to possibility for non-traditional, working and military learners looking to advance their careers."

Dr. Johnson began his over two-decade career in higher education at the Texas Association of Community Colleges, where he served as vice president of public affairs for 11 years, and then as senior vice president and chief operating officer. In these roles, he led the association's governmental relations, communications and advocacy efforts. In 2017, Dr. Johnson was appointed chancellor and regional vice president of WGU Texas, where he led the Texas affiliate and the South Region for WGU, which enrolls more than 14,000 Texans. There, he worked to expand partnerships with community colleges, corporations and postsecondary institutions to provide accessible, affordable and quality educational opportunities for students across the state.

Beginning in 2020, Dr. Johnson served as president of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas. As ICUT's spokesperson and advocate, he built relationships with state legislators and state government officials. Just prior to his role at National University, he served as a consultant at his own firm, Mesa Park Strategies.

At National University, Dr. Johnson will be responsible for developing, securing and maintaining strategic partnerships for the university across the Lone Star State. National University works with a variety of national companies and organizations with corporate headquarters or offices in Texas, including Southwest Airlines, Amazon and Best Buy. National University's other notable partners in Texas include Boys & Girls Club of Texas, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (TABSE) and Texas Children's Hospital.

"I jumped at the opportunity to work with a university that is changing not only the lives of students but the lives of their families as well," Dr. Johnson said. "It's exciting to get back to my roots of working in the great state of Texas to help expand National University's footprint. Sometimes you don't always see the impact at the student level, but it's been so rewarding to be able to see that in person — whether it's seeing students hugging their mentors for the first time or attending commencement ceremonies."

