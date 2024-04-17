Adults in Arizona can now earn their high school diploma tuition-free with Excel High School.

Many adults juggle work, family, and other responsibilities, making evening classes difficult. The Arizona Workforce Diploma Program offers flexible scheduling and personalized support, ensuring adult students can earn their diploma without financial burden. Post this

Excel High School, as one of the approved facilitators of this groundbreaking program, offers fully accredited, online high school diploma options for adults seeking to reengage their education and finish high school. The adult high school program is structured to accommodate the busy lives of adult learners, allowing them to balance education with work and family commitments. Since the high school program is offered fully online, students can complete coursework online, any time of the day or night.

Rod Clarkson, CEO and founder of Excel High School emphasized the challenges adult learners face, stating, "Many adults juggle work, family obligations, and other responsibilities and can't fit evening classes into their schedules." He added that the Arizona Workforce Diploma Program is designed to offer flexible scheduling and personalized support, ensuring that adult students can earn their high school diploma without any financial burden.

The Adult Workforce Diploma Program not only offers educational advancement but also serves as a strategic tool for boosting Arizona's workforce. By providing access to high-quality education and training, the program aims to develop a strong talent pipeline, ensuring the state's economic prosperity in the years to come.

This initiative marks a pivotal step towards enriching the lives of many Arizonians, promising not just individual achievement but broader societal benefits through enhanced workforce development and reduced educational inequality.

About Excel High School

Excel High School was founded on the belief that every student, regardless of circumstance, can graduate high school. EHS works to remove barriers that might cause students to miss out on graduation opportunities. Excel High School offers highly personalized, fully accredited, online high school and college programs. Excel's programs offer individualized advising, an exciting, relevant, interactive curriculum, and the flexibility needed for students to succeed.

Excel High School is accredited by Cognia and the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, agencies recognized by the Department of Education. This helps ensure that diplomas and credits issued by Excel High school are recognized by other schools and colleges.

