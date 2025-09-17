Aduro Announces Agreement to Acquire Trusana, a Virtual Mental Health Service, to Expand Its Integrative Health and Human Performance Platform

"Mental health is inseparable from physical health and human performance," said Dr. Darren White, CEO of Aduro. "Trusana's proven track record of quality care and their dedicated provider model makes them the perfect addition to complete our vision of whole care for the whole person." Post this

"Great care starts with great insight. By bringing Trusana into Aduro, our members will gain access to therapists who will now see the most complete view combining physical and mental health fulfilling the mission to fully support the whole person. That makes every interaction richer, more personal, and more effective," says Dr. Toni Best, Chief Health and Human Performance Officer at Aduro.

The acquisition comes as employers increasingly recognize the critical connection between mental health and workplace performance. Recent studies show that untreated mental health conditions cost employers up to $300 billion annually in lost productivity, while comprehensive mental health support can deliver a 4:1 return on investment.

Aduro Intelligence: Seeing the Pattern Sooner

"On average, people wait more than a decade between the first signs of mental health challenges and getting care--because it's hard to recognize when everyday struggles become something more," says Renee Petrie, Chief Product Officer. "It's the difference between weather and climate: a few tough days can feel normal until a deeper pattern sets in. Aduro Intelligence highlights often hidden insights across engagement, well-being, and daily experience--helping people recognize the bigger picture sooner, so they can get the support they need. Applying this Intelligence to mental health means we can meet people earlier, more personally, and with the care they deserve."

The acquisition enables Aduro to offer truly integrated mental and physical health services through a single platform. Trusana's mental health expertise will enhance Aduro Intelligence, the company's AI platform, by incorporating psychological and behavioral data into personalized health recommendations.

For employers, this means addressing the full spectrum of factors affecting employee performance—from metabolic health and nutrition to stress management and mental wellness—through one comprehensive solution.

Strengthening Market Position

The acquisition positions Aduro to compete more effectively as major players expand their mental health offerings. Many solutions struggle with engagement as care is often yet another app to download. By combining Trusana's proven mental health offering with Aduro's AI-powered health optimization technology, the company delivers an integrated solution that addresses both immediate mental health needs and long-term performance optimization.

Trusana services will be fully powered by the Aduro platform over the coming months and available to Aduro Clients in Q1 2026. Existing Trusana clients will continue receiving uninterrupted service during the transition.

About Aduro Aduro is your Health and Human Performance partner for self-insured employers. Founded in 2007, the company's integrative approach synthesizes health, well-being, and care into a single experience that drives measurable outcomes for individuals and organizations. For more information, visit www.aduro.com.

About Trusana Mental Health Founded in 2020, Trusana Mental Health provides comprehensive mental health services to employers and health plans through a dedicated team of W-2 mental health professionals. The company has maintained a Net Promoter Score of 90 while serving thousands of employees across various industries.

