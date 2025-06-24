Aduro Launches ADURO INTELLIGENCE: Agentic AI Platform with FOOD AS MEDICINE as first experience

Food as Medicine is the single most powerful lifestyle lever influencing physical and mental health and ultimately how you perform in life and work," says Dr. Darren White, CEO of Aduro. Post this

Food as Medicine: A New Standard in Health, Well-Being, and Care

Aduro Intelligence's Food as Medicine experience goes beyond generic food tracking or photo analysis apps. It synthesizes individual blood labs, health sensors like CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor), prescription medications, health conditions, and personal preferences to generate precise nutritional guidance. This includes support for cardiometabolic function, inflammation reduction, cognitive and emotional well-being, and sleep optimization.

The experience bolsters Aduro's Most Complete View of You which merges precision labs, continuous health monitoring, and behavioral data to uncover hidden patterns and improve health outcomes. Emotional and psychological aspects of eating are addressed through integrated mental health tools and support, making the experience truly holistic.

"We're starting with our Food as Medicine Agents, but Aduro Intelligence is built as a modular, multi-agent system with orchestration layers that fuse real-time health data, behavioral signals, and RAG pipelines," said Sudhir Wadhwa, Chief Data and AI Officer at Aduro. "It's a living system—constantly learning, coordinating, and delivering precision care at scale, like a medical team working in sync."

Empowering Providers with Aduro Intelligence

Food as Medicine also enhances the Aduro Provider/Coach Dashboard, equipping coaches and clinicians with AI-powered insights that spark targeted, personalized nutrition conversations. "This gives our coaches and providers tools they've never had before," said Renee Petrie, Chief Product Officer at Aduro. "With the Food as Medicine experience, they can see beyond surface-level nutrition data into precise, real-time insights that shape meaningful, whole-person conversations." Providers can view therapeutic recommendations aligned with medications, lab markers, and conditions, often missed in traditional nutrition approaches.

Enhanced LEAP Platform

Built on Aduro's LEAP methodology—Listen, Engage, Activate, Predict—the platform now operates with unprecedented sophistication. Aduro Intelligence processes over 100 data points and real-time health signals to create a responsive journey that is deeply personal. "This isn't just AI," said Dr. White, "It's intelligence with agency. It's predictive, adaptive, and fully integrated. Food as Medicine is just the beginning. We're building whole care for the whole person, powered by the most intelligent, human-centered system in health today."

Availability

Aduro Intelligence and its first experience, Food as Medicine, are available in the Aduro app starting this summer to select clients, with general availability to new enterprise clients on January 1, 2026.

About Aduro

Aduro is your Health and Human Performance partner for self-insured employers. Founded in 2007, the company's integrative approach synthesizes health, well-being, and care into a single experience that drives measurable outcomes for individuals and organizations. For more information, visit www.aduro.com.

