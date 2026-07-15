Aduro launches Aduro Mental Health & Resilience, a dedicated therapy benefit that connects mental and physical health.

A different kind of mental health benefit for self-insured employers: a dedicated, employed team of therapists, care that sees the whole person across mental and physical health, and the workforce intelligence to prove it.
SEATTLE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For thirty years, the answer to mental health has been more supply: more networks, more apps, more point solutions. Access still hasn't caught up. Today Aduro, the health and human performance company, is taking a different path, announcing the close of its acquisition of Trusana and the launch of Aduro Mental Health & Resilience, a standalone dedicated therapy benefit for self-insured employers. Instead of routing members into a rented network of independent contractors, Aduro delivers care through a dedicated, employed team of Licensed Clinical Social Workers, connecting that care to the rest of a person's life and collapsing the gap between mental and physical health, including sleep, stress, activity, and nutrition.
The access problem is structural. About 4 in 5 in-network therapists are unreachable or not taking new patients (U.S. Senate Finance Committee, 2023). The median wait for a new appointment is 67 days (Psychiatry Research, 2023). And 62% of behavioral health providers report severe burnout (National Council for Mental Wellbeing, 2023), straining a supply that was already thin. The incentives reward volume, not resolution.
"For thirty years the model just added supply, and people still struggled to get care that made a meaningful difference. We built the opposite. A dedicated team paid for outcomes, not session counts, that sees the whole person, not one small chapter. Mental health doesn't happen in a vacuum. We stopped treating it like it does," said Dr. Darren White, Founder and CEO of Aduro.
A dedicated team, connected to the whole person. Aduro Mental Health & Resilience pairs each employer's population with a dedicated team of therapists who know their workforce, its partners, and its benefits. Clinicians collaborate with Aduro's board-certified Human Performance Coaches across the six areas of life (Health, Resilience, Purpose, Growth, Community, and Prosperity) and engage members through video, voice, and chat.
Proactive by design. Upstream of clinical care, Aduro engages the whole population with relevant self-serve content, on-demand video, and live webinars, and brings people together through individual and team challenges, reaching people before a moment of need becomes an urgent call.
Intelligence leaders can act on. Because Aduro sees across mental and physical health, leaders get aggregate workforce insights they can act on, from personalized content to focused initiatives and leadership development, while every individual's privacy is protected.
The offering is built on the clinical foundation of Trusana, a dedicated W2 clinical workforce of licensed clinical social workers that Aduro acquired in December 2025. Trusana's credentialing, scheduling, and intake operations now power Aduro's dedicated provider layer, and its clinicians work exclusively with Aduro clients, a deliberate choice to deliver immediate, high-quality access and a journey that's deeply personal.
"The best care comes from clinicians who actually know the people and the community they serve. Joining Aduro lets our team do that at scale, on a platform that finally connects therapy to everything else going on in someone's life," said Patrick Lee, Co-founder of Trusana and now Vice President of Integrative Care at Aduro.
Aduro Mental Health & Resilience is available to self-insured employers now.
Care, finally connected to the rest of your life.
About Aduro
Founded in 2007, Aduro is a health and human performance company on a mission to unlock human potential at work. As an integrative health, well-being, and care partner for self-insured employers, Aduro combines coaching, clinical support, and well-being resources into one experience across the six areas of life (Health, Resilience, Purpose, Growth, Community, and Prosperity). Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Aduro helps organizations invest in their people through personally meaningful experiences that lead to lasting change. Learn more at aduro.com.
Media Contact
Dr. Darren White, Aduro, LLC, 1 360-941-7114, [email protected], www.aduro.com
SOURCE Aduro, LLC
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