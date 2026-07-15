Aduro launches Aduro Mental Health & Resilience, a dedicated therapy benefit that connects mental and physical health.

For too long, the model focused on supply, and people still struggled to get meaningful care. We built the opposite, a dedicated team, connected to the rest of life and incentivized for outcomes rather than sessions. Dr. Darren White, CEO, Aduro Post this

"For thirty years the model just added supply, and people still struggled to get care that made a meaningful difference. We built the opposite. A dedicated team paid for outcomes, not session counts, that sees the whole person, not one small chapter. Mental health doesn't happen in a vacuum. We stopped treating it like it does," said Dr. Darren White, Founder and CEO of Aduro.

A dedicated team, connected to the whole person. Aduro Mental Health & Resilience pairs each employer's population with a dedicated team of therapists who know their workforce, its partners, and its benefits. Clinicians collaborate with Aduro's board-certified Human Performance Coaches across the six areas of life (Health, Resilience, Purpose, Growth, Community, and Prosperity) and engage members through video, voice, and chat.

Proactive by design. Upstream of clinical care, Aduro engages the whole population with relevant self-serve content, on-demand video, and live webinars, and brings people together through individual and team challenges, reaching people before a moment of need becomes an urgent call.

Intelligence leaders can act on. Because Aduro sees across mental and physical health, leaders get aggregate workforce insights they can act on, from personalized content to focused initiatives and leadership development, while every individual's privacy is protected.

The offering is built on the clinical foundation of Trusana, a dedicated W2 clinical workforce of licensed clinical social workers that Aduro acquired in December 2025. Trusana's credentialing, scheduling, and intake operations now power Aduro's dedicated provider layer, and its clinicians work exclusively with Aduro clients, a deliberate choice to deliver immediate, high-quality access and a journey that's deeply personal.

"The best care comes from clinicians who actually know the people and the community they serve. Joining Aduro lets our team do that at scale, on a platform that finally connects therapy to everything else going on in someone's life," said Patrick Lee, Co-founder of Trusana and now Vice President of Integrative Care at Aduro.

Aduro Mental Health & Resilience is available to self-insured employers now.

Care, finally connected to the rest of your life.

About Aduro

Founded in 2007, Aduro is a health and human performance company on a mission to unlock human potential at work. As an integrative health, well-being, and care partner for self-insured employers, Aduro combines coaching, clinical support, and well-being resources into one experience across the six areas of life (Health, Resilience, Purpose, Growth, Community, and Prosperity). Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Aduro helps organizations invest in their people through personally meaningful experiences that lead to lasting change. Learn more at aduro.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Darren White, Aduro, LLC, 1 360-941-7114, [email protected], www.aduro.com

SOURCE Aduro, LLC