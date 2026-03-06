ADVACAM Collaborates with Bioz to Elevate Publication Intelligence Across Its Imaging Portfolio

Bioz announced a collaboration with ADVACAM to implement Bioz Prime Badges across ADVACAM's website, enhancing the presentation of peer-reviewed validation for its radiation imaging technologies. The interactive Badges allow researchers to filter and explore citation data by technique, journal, impact factor, and more, creating a transparent and engaging validation experience directly on product pages. Since implementation, ADVACAM has seen strong global user engagement and improved SEO/GEO performance, with researchers actively interacting with embedded citation content. The partnership highlights ADVACAM's commitment to scientific transparency and digital optimization through structured, searchable publication intelligence.
PALO ALTO, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bioz, Inc., a next-generation data platform for scientific publication digitalization and analytics, announced its collaboration with ADVACAM, a leader in high-resolution radiation imaging and detection technologies. Through the implementation of Bioz Badges, ADVACAM is enhancing how peer-reviewed evidence is presented across its digital ecosystem while driving measurable engagement and SEO/GEO performance.
"Scientific instrumentation companies require not only visibility, but validated visibility," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "ADVACAM's imaging technologies are cited in advanced research applications worldwide. By integrating Bioz Prime Badges, they have enabled researchers to directly explore verified publication data in a highly interactive and user-friendly format."
ADVACAM's Badge implementation provides researchers with dynamic access to citation intelligence directly on its product webpages. Users can filter publications by technique, impact factor, journals, authors, and date, while also being able to expand article snippets, and click through to full text articles, creating an immersive and transparent validation experience at the point of discovery.
The interactive structure of Bioz Prime Badges supports deeper on-page engagement, contributing to improved search performance and an enhanced user experience. Researchers are not only viewing citations, but actively exploring applications and contextual use cases tied to ADVACAM's technologies.
"Everyone on our team knows Bioz has a great product and great service," said Martin Tyburec, Head of Marketing and Communications at ADVACAM. "The integration process was seamless, and the ongoing support has been excellent. The Badges allow us to showcase how our technologies are being used in real research environments, which is critical for our customers."
Since implementation, ADVACAM has seen strong interaction across its Badges, with users engaging directly with carousel navigation, article snippet expansion, and read-article functions. Engagement has been geographically diverse, reflecting global research interest in ADVACAM's imaging solutions. Notably, high-performing product Badges demonstrate sustained researcher interaction, reinforcing the value of embedding citation intelligence directly within the buyer journey.
This collaboration underscores ADVACAM's commitment to scientific transparency and digital excellence. By integrating Bioz Badges, ADVACAM ensures that peer-reviewed validation is structured, searchable, and accessible, strengthening credibility while optimizing digital engagement.
About Bioz
Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.
About ADVACAM
ADVACAM is a global provider of cutting-edge radiation imaging and detection technologies, delivering high-resolution solutions for scientific, medical, industrial, and space research applications. Through continuous innovation, ADVACAM enables precise visualization and measurement of radiation-based phenomena across advanced research environments. ADVACAM is a member of the AdVisiones Technologies hub.
