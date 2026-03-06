ADVACAM Collaborates with Bioz to Elevate Publication Intelligence Across Its Imaging Portfolio

"Everyone on our team knows Bioz has a great product and great service. The integration process was seamless, and the ongoing support has been excellent." Martin Tyburec, Head of Marketing and Communications at ADVACAM Post this

ADVACAM's Badge implementation provides researchers with dynamic access to citation intelligence directly on its product webpages. Users can filter publications by technique, impact factor, journals, authors, and date, while also being able to expand article snippets, and click through to full text articles, creating an immersive and transparent validation experience at the point of discovery.

The interactive structure of Bioz Prime Badges supports deeper on-page engagement, contributing to improved search performance and an enhanced user experience. Researchers are not only viewing citations, but actively exploring applications and contextual use cases tied to ADVACAM's technologies.

"Everyone on our team knows Bioz has a great product and great service," said Martin Tyburec, Head of Marketing and Communications at ADVACAM. "The integration process was seamless, and the ongoing support has been excellent. The Badges allow us to showcase how our technologies are being used in real research environments, which is critical for our customers."

Since implementation, ADVACAM has seen strong interaction across its Badges, with users engaging directly with carousel navigation, article snippet expansion, and read-article functions. Engagement has been geographically diverse, reflecting global research interest in ADVACAM's imaging solutions. Notably, high-performing product Badges demonstrate sustained researcher interaction, reinforcing the value of embedding citation intelligence directly within the buyer journey.

This collaboration underscores ADVACAM's commitment to scientific transparency and digital excellence. By integrating Bioz Badges, ADVACAM ensures that peer-reviewed validation is structured, searchable, and accessible, strengthening credibility while optimizing digital engagement.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About ADVACAM

ADVACAM is a global provider of cutting-edge radiation imaging and detection technologies, delivering high-resolution solutions for scientific, medical, industrial, and space research applications. Through continuous innovation, ADVACAM enables precise visualization and measurement of radiation-based phenomena across advanced research environments. ADVACAM is a member of the AdVisiones Technologies hub.

Helpful Links

Media Contact

