Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling in Alpharetta, Georgia, is Recognized as a 2023 Top Client Rated Alpharetta Contractor by Find Local Contractors

The company has received consistent five-star ratings and excellent reviews, earning a stellar reputation from both residential and commercial customers in Alpharetta and the greater Atlanta area.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling is a well-established Alpharetta, GA, foundation and concrete lifting repair company. The professional team has recently been recognized by Find Local Contractors, a trusted and easy-to-navigate online directory that helps consumers find reputable contractors in their area. They identify local businesses that have earned superior online reviews and ratings for this distinguished award. Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling offers fast and reliable options for repairing concrete that is sinking, settling or cracking. The expert team offers fast, affordable lifting and leveling for many different types of concrete surfaces, including driveways, sidewalks, walkways, basement floors, pool decks, garage floors and patios. With their reliable options for repairing sinking, settling or cracking concrete, the top team at Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling has become the go-to choice for homeowners and businesses alike. The team takes great pride in delivering customers fast and affordable solutions for their concrete repair needs. One of the key techniques used by Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling is their specialized polymer injection method. By utilizing polyurethane foam, they can raise and level concrete slabs efficiently and effectively. This cutting-edge approach allows them to reach deeper levels for sinkhole repair, addressing subsurface failures that were previously overlooked. Deep foam injection is a game-changer in the industry, as it works similarly to how a tree's roots support soil structures. By creating an extensive root system that binds the soil, they can stabilize it and prevent erosion. This advanced method goes beyond traditional repairs, providing a long-lasting solution for sinking concrete. Compared to the traditional cement option of mud jacking, Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling's polymer foam injection offers several advantages. Not only is it quicker and causes less damage to the concrete, but it also lasts for decades and is environmentally safe. The heavy sand mix used in mud jacking can be problematic when the soil is already weak, making the lightweight polymer foam a superior alternative. Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling's polymer foam is virtually weightless, making it the ideal choice for weak or poorly compacted soil and can be reinforced deeper into the soil, providing stability and durability that traditional methods cannot match. Most concrete slabs can be lifted in one day, and Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling guarantees their workmanship and offers affordable rates.