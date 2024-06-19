Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling Named Best of 2024 Concrete Repair Company for Johns Creek and Duluth, GA

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling has received consistent five-star ratings and excellent reviews, earning a stellar reputation from both residential and commercial customers in Johns Creek, Duluth, and the greater Atlanta area.
ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling, a leading concrete repair company based in Alpharetta, GA, has been honored as the "Best of 2024 Concrete Repair Company" for the Johns Creek and Duluth, GA areas. This prestigious recognition, awarded by Atlanta Best Media, highlights the company's commitment to excellence in service and customer satisfaction.
Atlanta Best Media, a trusted online media publisher in the Atlanta area, connects consumers with top-rated local businesses. The selection for this award is based on superior online reviews and ratings, underscoring Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling's outstanding reputation in the community.
Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling specializes in fast and reliable concrete repair solutions for a variety of surfaces, including driveways, sidewalks, walkways, basement floors, pool decks, garage floors, and patios. Their expert team employs advanced techniques to address issues of sinking, settling, and cracking concrete, making them the preferred choice for both homeowners and businesses.
A key technique used by Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling is an innovative polymer injection method. This method utilizes polyurethane foam to efficiently and effectively raise and level concrete slabs. The deep foam injection technique stabilizes the soil at a deeper level, similar to how a tree's roots support soil structures, providing a long-lasting solution to prevent future erosion and subsurface failures.
Compared to traditional cement options like mud jacking, the polymer foam injection offers significant advantages. It is quicker, less invasive, and environmentally safe. Polymer fill foam is non-toxic and environmentally friendly, making it safe for aquatic life and minimizing its impact on both terrestrial and marine ecosystems. Additionally, the lightweight nature of the polymer foam makes it ideal for weak or poorly compacted soil, providing enhanced stability and durability that traditional methods cannot match. Most concrete slabs can be lifted in a single day, and Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling guarantees their workmanship while offering affordable rates.
"Being named the Best of 2024 Concrete Repair Company is a testament to our team's dedication to providing exceptional service and top-quality results," said President Micah Ray. "We are committed to delivering efficient and affordable solutions for all concrete repair needs."
Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling serves North Fulton, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, and the greater Atlanta area. They offer specialized polymer injection techniques that restore concrete without the need for replacement, saving clients time and money. For more information or to obtain a free quote, please visit http://www.advanceconcreteleveling.com or call 678-235-9322.
