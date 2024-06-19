Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling Named Best of 2024 Concrete Repair Company for Johns Creek and Duluth, GA

"Being named the Best of 2024 Concrete Repair Company is a testament to our team's dedication to providing exceptional service and top-quality results," said President Micah Ray. "We are committed to delivering efficient and affordable solutions for all concrete repair needs." Post this

Compared to traditional cement options like mud jacking, the polymer foam injection offers significant advantages. It is quicker, less invasive, and environmentally safe. Polymer fill foam is non-toxic and environmentally friendly, making it safe for aquatic life and minimizing its impact on both terrestrial and marine ecosystems. Additionally, the lightweight nature of the polymer foam makes it ideal for weak or poorly compacted soil, providing enhanced stability and durability that traditional methods cannot match. Most concrete slabs can be lifted in a single day, and Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling guarantees their workmanship while offering affordable rates.

"Being named the Best of 2024 Concrete Repair Company is a testament to our team's dedication to providing exceptional service and top-quality results," said President Micah Ray. "We are committed to delivering efficient and affordable solutions for all concrete repair needs."

More About Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling:

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling serves North Fulton, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, and the greater Atlanta area. They offer specialized polymer injection techniques that restore concrete without the need for replacement, saving clients time and money. For more information or to obtain a free quote, please visit http://www.advanceconcreteleveling.com or call 678-235-9322.

Media Contact

Micah Ray, Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling, 678-235-9322, [email protected] , https://www.advanceconcreteleveling.com/

SOURCE Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling