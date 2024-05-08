Advance Relocation Systems Celebrates 85 Years of Success and Diversification in Transportation Industry

Advance Relocation Systems (ARS) is pleased to announce its 85th anniversary milestone, marking decades of excellence and growth in the moving and transportation sector. Baltimore, Maryland-based ARS is an exceptionally diversified transportation company with a robust presence in both commercial and residential sectors. As the second-largest single-location Atlas® Van Lines Agent, ARS offers clients the advantage of a partner with the capacity to handle major projects and the flexibility to make swift decisions, thanks to four generations of family ownership and operation.
ABINGTON, Md., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advance Relocation Systems (ARS) is pleased to announce its 85th anniversary milestone, marking decades of excellence and growth in the moving and transportation sector. Abington, Maryland-based ARS is an exceptionally diversified transportation company with a robust presence in both commercial and residential sectors. As the second-largest single-location Atlas® Van Lines Agent, ARS offers clients the advantage of a partner with the capacity to handle major projects and the flexibility to make swift decisions, thanks to four generations of family ownership and operation.
With a current business composition of 55% in the commercial domain, Advance Relocation Systems has become a trusted partner for the moving and storage of high-value commodities, including: electronics, fine artwork, hotel projects, restaurant relocations and more. The company's commitment to maintaining diversity across its business lines has enabled consistent growth, even during challenging times.
"It's gratifying to think that Advance Relocation Systems has been consistently providing unmatched service to our clients for 85 years, in an industry that has seen numerous companies rise and fall. Moreover, I'm extremely proud of our team's unwavering loyalty, as the average tenure of our drivers, helpers, and staff stands at 18 years of service, which is a testament to their dedication and commitment towards our clients."- Dalton Conklin, President, Advance Relocation Systems
As Advance Relocation Systems positions itself for the future, the focus remains on leveraging the extensive expertise of its crews and staff, and its specialized fleet. "The single largest investment made by ARS in our 85 year existence was the investment in our climate fleet, starting 16 years ago. The cost of these unique trailers exceeds $250,000.00, and we now have a fleet of 14 climate-controlled trailers. The company stands well-prepared to navigate the evolving landscape of the transportation industry and our clients' specialized needs," added Dalton.
Advance Relocation Systems has helped countless customers relocate their homes and businesses. They possess a fleet of almost 70 vehicles and a 62,000-square-foot warehouse storage facility. This, coupled with their membership in the Atlas® Van Lines global network, means they have all the necessary resources to take on even the largest, most-complex moves while still focusing on their employees' safety. No matter what your needs may be, you can rely on ARS. For more information, Contact ARS.
