Advance Relocation Systems Moves to New Location Along the I-95 Corridor in Abingdon, MD

Advance Relocation Systems (ARS) is excited to announce its relocation to a single, fully integrated facility, conveniently situated along I-95 in Abingdon, MD. This move marks a significant milestone for the company as it consolidates all aspects of its business operations into one centralized location to enhance client service and accommodate future growth.
ABINGDON, Md., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advance Relocation Systems (ARS) is excited to announce its relocation to a single, fully integrated facility, conveniently situated along I-95 in Abingdon, MD. This move marks a significant milestone for the company as it consolidates all aspects of its business operations into one centralized location to enhance client service and accommodate future growth.
Strategically positioned in the Baltimore metropolitan area, this new facility offers easy access to key geographical areas, from New York to Richmond, VA. With its prime location and consolidated facilities, ARS is well-positioned to service clients in the major population and commerce centers throughout the mid-Atlantic region.
"As ARS transitions to our new facility, our clients can rest assured that our company remains fully operational, with minimal disruption to services. This relocation represents an exciting milestone for ARS, marking the beginning of a new chapter in our journey to redefine excellence in the moving and storage industry." Dalton Conklin, President, Advance Relocation Systems
Advance Relocation Systems has helped countless customers relocate their homes and businesses. They possess a fleet of almost 70 vehicles and a 62,000-square-foot warehouse storage facility. This, coupled with their partnership in the Atlas® Van Lines global network, means they have all the necessary resources to take on even the largest, most-complex moves while still focusing on their employees' safety. No matter what your needs may be, you can rely on ARS. For more information, Contact ARS.
Media Contact
Dalton Conklin, Advance Relocation Systems, 410-574-8900, [email protected], https://www.advancerelo.com/
SOURCE Advance Relocation Systems
Share this article