Advanced AAV Processing and Potency through Characterisation of Capsid and Payload Heterogeneity, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Our speakers will delve into how the characterisation of the contents and surface of AAV capsids has helped identify factors influencing charge heterogeneity, and, consequently, the potency of AAV products: Post this

We will first present how VP1 deamidation, which has been associated with a decrease in potency, is also connected to hydrophobicity

We will investigate how production time within the bioreactor and AAV location inside or outside the cell affects capsid post-translational modifications and surface charge

We will finally demonstrate the importance of reducing and controlling the level of intermediate (partially full) and empty capsids, which can impact product efficacy and have potential implications for patient safety

After the webinar, we will host a live Q&A session, providing attendees with the opportunity to ask questions directly to the presenters. We look forward to your participation.

Join experts from Oxford Biomedica, Sarah Laughlin-Toth, Senior Scientist II Analytical Development; Thomas Thiers, Scientist II Purification Sciences; and Alex Meola, Associate Director, AAV Downstream Process Development, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advanced AAV Processing and Potency through Characterisation of Capsid and Payload Heterogeneity.

ABOUT OXFORD BIOMEDICA

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus, and other viral vector types. Oxford Biomedica's world-class capabilities span from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

Oxford Biomedica, a FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has bioprocessing and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, and near Boston, MA, US. Learn more at http://www.oxb.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected] , https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks