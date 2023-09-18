Advanced Auction Company/TAGeX Brands Auction of Ephemeral Tattoo Studio and Twitter Office Furnishings Now Live

Ironically, a small company can benefit and help create attractive environments that will entice their own employees back to the office full-time. And for both companies, it keeps their unneeded equipment out of landfills. Tweet this

"These two very different companies — one a multibillion-dollar global social media giant and the other a boutique service provider with six locations — are reconceiving their brands and businesses," Sherman said. "We help support facility and equipment life cycle events by providing an efficient, cost-effective and eco-friendly way to organize and manage the actions around a facility closure and then re-sell or liquidate their equipment. We've done this for companies of all sizes, and that's why we're being trusted here."

TAGeX Brands was founded in the Washington, D.C. area in 1987 to help consumer brands set up — and then dispose of — temporary kiosks within supermarkets. Because so much of the equipment (such as ovens and mixers) was still valuable, the company began re-selling them for the customers, largely to smaller operators. TAGeX expanded rapidly to restaurants, food service operators, retailers, and convenience stores, and then to other businesses including real estate companies, lawyers, accountants, and banks as they handled aspects of store closures and liquidation. In 2020, the company relocated to the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York and began opening facilities around the country.

X's closure of some corporate offices is resulting in a lot of excess desks, chairs, cabinets, and other fixtures. The X auction is live from our Dallas Warehouse and closes October 5th.

"X didn't just change its name. It is reconfiguring its real estate in light of hybrid working," Sherman said. "Ironically, a small company can benefit from that and help create attractive environments that will entice their own employees back to the office full-time. And for both companies, it keeps their unneeded equipment out of landfills."

Ephemeral is refocusing its business from retail tattoo services to supporting its Radiation Therapy Ink and supplying existing tattoo studios and artists, and closing its studios in Houston, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Brooklyn, New York throughout September. Auctions will be held online for furnishings from lobby seating to salon chairs and more. Auctions are live now and close on September 25th and 26th.

"Ephemeral wasn't your stereotypical 'tattoo parlor'. These sofas, chairs, and tables are top-quality furnishings that would be at home in any corporate lobby or backyard," Sherman said. "And they can be had for a fraction of their value! In auctions for other companies, we've seen winning bidders drive thousands of miles to pick up their purchases."

In addition to Advanced Auction Company, TAGeX operates RestaurantEquipment.shop, an online storefront that offers immediate purchases, and RestaurantEquipment.bid, which conducts online auctions for the restaurant and foodservice industry.

To register for the auction, visit https://bid.aacbid.com/Public/Account/BidderSignUp. For more information about the auction and TAGeX Brands, visit TAGeXBrands.com/.

For over 30 years since its founding, TAGeX Brands has provided facility transition and equipment services (i.e., redeployment and liquidation) to thousands of independent, multichain and corporate partners. Through its exclusive offerings, TAGeX has successfully grown to become a North American operation with multiple distribution warehouses, outlets, and a variety of consumer touchpoints through its digital sites and applications.

