Advanced Bed Bug Testing Research Presented by airmid healthgroup at EAACI

Bed bugs are notorious for infesting households and surviving extended periods without feeding, making them a persistent issue. With their populations increasing in cities, the importance of preventative control measures has never been greater. Bedding companies play a crucial role by producing encasements that act as barriers, preventing bed bugs from escaping, biting through, or repelling them altogether.

Aaron Robinson's findings underscore the necessity of rigorous testing to validate the effectiveness of these encasements. Reliable testing ensures that these products truly deliver on their promise of protection against bed bug infestations.

"As bed bug populations in our cities continue to rise, there is a growing need to prevent infestations using safe, preventative control measures over chemical treatments," said Angela Southey. "The findings presented here highlight the importance of conducting reliable tests to effectively demonstrate the barrier efficacy of bedding encasements against bed bugs."

airmid healthgroup maintains an in-house colony of bed bugs and offers a comprehensive range of testing services conducted in dedicated chambers. In response to the sharp increase in bed bug infestations, airmid has pioneered advanced bed bug behavioural monitoring combined with highly specific and sensitive molecular testing. The company offers specialized testing options, including viability and repellency assays, tailored to the specific product being tested.

airmid healthgroup's participation in the EAACI 2024 Congress reinforces its commitment to advancing bed bug research and providing innovative solutions to combat infestations.

