Advanced Drug Delivery to the Central Nervous System in Nonhuman Primates, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

During the webinar, the speakers will discuss a groundbreaking approach where a fluorescent-tagged transgene was delivered via AAV to the brain, enabling visualization using histological techniques and tomography imaging. This innovative approach allowed researchers to generate highly detailed 3D reconstructions of biodistribution patterns, layered with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) anatomical data to create a comprehensive visualization of gene transport. This type of data is invaluable for researchers designing CNS-targeted drug delivery programs as it provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into treatment efficacy and precision.

The webinar will also address translational considerations for CNS drug delivery. The speakers' insights will be particularly valuable for professionals looking to bridge the gap between preclinical research and clinical implementation.

Register for this webinar to gain a clear understanding of how to design more effective CNS drug delivery studies and avoid common pitfalls in the field.

Join Jake McDonald, PhD, ATS, CEO, Envol Biomedical; Dr. Reinier Espinosa, Lead Surgeon and Study Director, Envol Biomedical; and Dr. Ernesto Salegio, PhD, Vice President, Segment Leader Translational & Pre-Clinical Research, ClearPoint Neuro, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advanced Drug Delivery to the Central Nervous System in Nonhuman Primates.

