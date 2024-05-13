Advanced Functional Medicine and Parallel Health Partner to Deliver Cutting-Edge Integration of Phage Therapy and Functional Medicine for Precision Skin Health

"By integrating phage therapy and functional medicine, we aim to empower healthcare professionals to offer well-rounded, scientifically advanced, safe, and effective solutions for optimal skin health," said said Natalise Kalea Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Parallel Health. Post this

Phage therapy, a cutting-edge approach to harnessing the power of bacteriophages to selectively target and destroy harmful bacteria, while leaving beneficial bacteria alone, offers a promising alternative to traditional skincare approaches. Parallel Health leads the charge in integrating phage therapy into skincare, providing skin microbiome testing and targeted, effective, and safe solutions.

Joining forces with Advanced Functional Medicine, renowned for its holistic approach to healing, the seminar will delve into the comprehensive benefits of phage therapy for skin health. Participants can expect in-depth sessions covering the mechanisms, applications, and scientific evidence supporting phage therapy and its role in balancing the skin microbiome, as well as insights into the functional medicine approach to addressing root causes of skin issues.

The seminar will feature keynote presentations, case studies, Q&A sessions, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with invaluable knowledge and resources to enhance patient care in wellness, medical, and skin clinics. Participants will also get an opportunity to access skin microbiome testing on-site.

"We are thrilled to partner with Advanced Functional Medicine to deliver precision skin health to the San Diego community and are excited to present this transformative seminar," said Natalise Kalea Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Parallel Health. "By integrating phage therapy and functional medicine, we aim to empower healthcare professionals to offer well-rounded, scientifically advanced, safe, and effective solutions for optimal skin health."

Dr. Willis, Founder of Advanced Functional Medicine, added, "This seminar represents a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of cutting-edge skincare innovations and holistic healing practices. Together with Parallel Health, we are committed to advancing patient care and revolutionizing the approach to dermatological wellness naturally."

