Advanced HIV Disease: Launch of VITA™ Point-of-Care CD4 Test to Fill the Diagnostics Gap for AIDS Patients in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

In a groundbreaking step toward addressing the urgent needs of AIDS patients in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), Accesso Biotech Corporation is proud to announce the launch of the VITA™ Point-of-Care CD4 Test. This innovative diagnostic solution is designed to deliver rapid, reliable, and cost-effective CD4 cell count results from whole blood in point-of-care or near-patient settings, empowering healthcare providers to make timely treatment decisions for people living with advanced HIV disease (AHD)/AIDS.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With millions of individuals in LMICs lacking access to timely CD4 testing, the VITA™ Point-of-Care CD4 Test addresses a critical gap in global health. CD4 cell count remains a key indicator in determining treatment decisions for AHD patients, particularly in settings where viral load testing is not widely available. The ability to obtain results within minutes at the point of care ensures that healthcare workers can immediately assess disease progression and initiate life-saving treatment without delay.

Key Features of the VITA™ Point-of-Care CD4 Test:

Rapid Results: Provides CD4 cell count within 35 minutes, reducing the need for return visits.

Portable and User-Friendly: Designed for ease of use in remote and resource-limited settings, requiring minimal training.

Affordable & Scalable: Cost-effective solution enabling widespread deployment across LMICs.

Reliable & Accurate: Built on innovations to ensure high-quality results at a low cost in diverse environments.

"Our goal was to make a point-of-care CD4 cell enumeration test accessible to AIDS patients everywhere in the world in a commercially viable and sustainable way, as long as there is a need for these tests," explained Ed Goldberg, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Accesso Biotech Corporation. "Through innovations that address key weaknesses in the previous generation of products no longer on the market, we have accomplished this goal, and we are excited to finally make the VITA™ Point-of-Care CD4 Test available to AIDS patients worldwide."

This initiative aligns with global efforts to achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets and strengthen health systems in underserved regions. By bridging the gap in diagnostic access, Accesso Biotech Corporation is reinforcing its commitment to combating HIV/AIDS and advancing equitable healthcare worldwide.

The VITA™ Point-of-Care CD4 Test is now available for customers in LMICs, with partnerships being established to support large-scale distribution. Accesso Biotech will participate in the International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science in Kigali, Rwanda, in July 2025, showcasing the VITA™ Point-of-Care CD4 test and presenting clinical data on its analytical performance using whole blood samples from HIV patients.

For more information on the VITA™ Point-of-Care CD4 Test and collaboration opportunities, please contact Accesso Biotech Corporation ([email protected], +1-408-780-8187).

About Accesso Biotech Corporation Accesso Biotech Corporation is dedicated to developing and delivering innovative and accessible diagnostic and health sciences solutions that address critical global health challenges and improve therapy development. With a mission to enhance diagnostic access in resource-limited settings, Accesso Biotech Corporation continues to drive advancements in easy-to-use diagnostics technology to improve patient outcomes worldwide.

