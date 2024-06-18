Advanced Illumination Introduces LL330 Sealed High Intensity Line Lights

The LL330's sealed design with passive thermal management and high-output intensity makes this series an ideal solution for challenging line scan applications. Post this

The LL330 Series is ideal for a wide range of industries where dust and debris are a concern, including lumber, ceramics, stone cutting, paper, and other manufacturing segments that utilize line scan imaging. In these environments, airborne particles can quickly infiltrate non-sealed line lights, leading to decreased performance and increased maintenance requirements. The LL330 Series' sealed design ensures peak performance and uninterrupted, reliable operation.

In addition to its dust-proof capability, the LL330 Series boasts a passively cooled design capable of efficiently dissipating immense heat, allowing for up to 1.25 million lux in continuous operation. Unlike line lights with active cooling fans, which are prone to failure due to dust accumulation, the passive cooling system ensures consistent performance and product longevity.

The LL330 Series offers exceptional scalability, allowing users to customize the light's length to their specific requirements. With standard lengths ranging from 159.8 mm to 1059.8 mm, the line lights can be easily configured in 150 mm increments. For applications requiring longer lengths exceeding 1 meter, the LL330 Series features an end-to-end stackable design, providing unparalleled flexibility.

"We are excited to introduce the LL330 Series to the market," said Mariann Kiraly, Business Development Manager at Advanced Illumination. "This product is a game-changer for industries that contend with dust and debris in their imaging environment. The LL330's sealed design with passive thermal management and high-output intensity makes this series an ideal solution for challenging line scan applications. End users will also appreciate the LL330's embedded control option, eliminating the need for an external controller, saving valuable space and simplifying installation."

The LL330 Series is available in various wavelengths, including white, 455 nm, and 625 nm, with more wavelength options coming soon. The line lights are built-to-order and can be shipped in three weeks or less, ensuring quick turnaround times for customers.

For more information about the LL330 Series of Sealed High Intensity Line Lights, please visit the Advanced Illumination website.

Founded in 1993, Advanced Illumination was the first lighting company to develop and sell an LED lighting product and has continued being a global leader in the machine vision industry ever since. Ai combines innovation in product development and process control to deliver tailored lighting solutions to its customers. Ai has stock products that ship in one to three days and over a million build-to-order lights that are ready to ship in one to three weeks. Their customers face unique challenges regarding their ever-evolving inspection systems; Ai is here to innovate with them.

