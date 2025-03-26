Advanced Illumination Launches New AL325 Modular Bar Light Series

Powerful, Highly Flexible, Modular Lighting for Machine Vision

ROCHESTER, Vt., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Illumination, a leader in lighting solutions for machine vision applications, part of the Exaktera group, today announced the launch of its AL325 Series Modular Bar Lights. This new series sets a higher standard for performance and adaptability, directly addressing the limitations encountered with traditional, fixed-configuration machine vision lights.

Machine vision integrators frequently face challenges adapting lighting to diverse or evolving inspection needs. Conventional bar lights often require purchasing entirely new units when beam angles or light conditioning needs change, leading to increased costs and project delays. Furthermore, during the crucial application testing phase, evaluating multiple fixed-optic loaner units can be cumbersome and inefficient. The AL325 Series overcomes these constraints with a modular system built around field-swappable lenses and light conditioning materials. This core feature allows users to easily experiment and optimize configurations directly in the field – eliminating guesswork, reducing setup time, and minimizing the need for extensive inventory.

Engineered for demanding applications, the AL325 Series leverages high-performance LEDs, efficient TIR (Total Internal Reflection) lenses, and superior thermal management to deliver best-in-class intensity, achieving nearly twice the brightness of leading competing modular bar lights. This significant advantage enables higher throughput speeds and improved image quality, even in challenging conditions.

Further enhancing its versatility, the AL325 series includes embedded control capabilities for simple, hassle-free continuous or overdrive strobe operation without external controllers. The scalability of the extrusion-based design ensures the AL325 can adapt to multiple size requirements, ranging from 150 mm to 2.1 m in length, providing optimal illumination for applications ranging from detailed component gauging to lighting for logistics scan tunnels.

To cater to a wide array of specific application requirements, the AL325 Series offers extensive customization. Customers can select from 16 different wavelengths. A variety of light conditioning options are available, including homogenizers, diffusers, polarizers, and specialized direction-turning films ideal for creating oblique lighting effects. Furthermore, the series features five distinct lens options, providing beam spreads ranging from a narrow 10° to an extra wide 56°, complemented by an elliptical lens choice for targeted 10° x 25° projections. Underscoring Ai's commitment to rapid deployment, the AL325 features industry-leading build-to-order (BTO) lead times of just one to two weeks.

About Advanced Illumination:

Founded in 1993, Advanced illumination (Ai) was the first lighting company to develop and sell an LED lighting product and has continued being a global leader in the machine vision industry ever since. Ai combines innovation in product development and process control to deliver tailored lighting solutions to its customers. Ai has Stock products that ship in 1-3 days and hundreds of thousands of Build-to-Order lights that are ready to ship in 1-3 weeks. Their customers face unique challenges regarding their ever-evolving inspection systems; Ai is here to innovate with them.

