Advanced Innovative Engineering (AIE) Launches Additive Manufactured 40ACS Air-Cooled Wankel Rotary Engine

LICHFIELD, United Kingdom, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Innovative Engineering (AIE) is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary 40ACS air-cooled Wankel rotary engine. Designed with cutting-edge Additive Manufacturing techniques, this compact, lightweight engine delivers 5 BHP (3.7 kW) of power. It sets a new benchmark for UAV propulsion systems, robotics, and other advanced applications.

The integration of additive manufacturing in the production of 40ACS's major components allows AIE to achieve exceptional precision, reduce material waste, and enhance durability. This advanced manufacturing method underscores AIE's commitment to innovation, ensuring the engine's components meet the highest performance and reliability standards while enabling a streamlined, lightweight design.

The core of the engine weighing just 2 kg (4.4 lbs) and offering an unparalleled power-to-weight ratio. The 40ACS is an ideal propulsion solution for UAVs and other compact systems requiring high efficiency and reliability. The engine is equipped with AIE's proven and patented SPARCS (Self-Pressurizing-Air Rotor Cooling System) technology, which delivers superior thermal management for efficient, clean, and dependable operation. It supports multiple fuel types, including gasoline, AVGAS, Jet A-1, JP5 and JP8, providing versatility for diverse mission requirements.

With applications spanning defence, surveillance, agriculture, disaster relief, and scientific research, the 40ACS is designed to excel in performance-critical environments. The engine's minimal moving parts and simplified architecture—enabled by Additive Manufacturing—ensure reduced maintenance needs, long-term reliability, and seamless integration into various systems.

By combining Additive Manufacturing with patented SPARCS technology, AIE has created a propulsion system that meets the growing demands of modern aerospace and robotics. The 40ACS represents the future of compact, efficient, and sustainable engines, offering unmatched versatility for mission-critical applications.

For more information about the 40ACS air-cooled Wankel rotary engine and AIE's advanced technologies, visit the 40ACS product page.

Advanced Innovative Engineering (AIE) is a UK-based company specialising in high-performance rotary engines for the aerospace and defence industries. Committed to innovation and advanced manufacturing, AIE delivers cutting-edge propulsion solutions to meet the evolving demands of global industries.

